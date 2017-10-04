WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced

RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:19 am
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/png-kumuls ... -cup-squad


Ase Boas - SP PNG Hunters
David Mead - Brisbane Broncos
Enock Maki - SP PNG Hunters
Garry Lo - Sheffield Eagles
James Segeyaro - Cronulla Sharks
Justin Olam - Melbourne Storm
Kato Ottio - Canberra Raiders
Kurt Baptiste - Canberra Raiders
Lachlan Lam - Sydney Roosters
Luke Page - Burleigh Bears
Moses Meninga - SP PNG Hunters
Nene MacDonald - St. George Illawarra Dragons
Nixon Put - SP PNG Hunters
Paul Aiton – Catalan Dragons
Rhys Martin – Canterbury Bulldogs
Rod Griffin – Canterbury Bulldogs
Stanton Albert - SP PNG Hunters
Stargroth Amean - SP PNG Hunters
Thompson Teteh - Redcliffe Dolphins
Wartovo Puara Jnr - SP PNG Hunters
Wellington Albert – SP PNG Hunters
Watson Boas – SP PNG Hunters
Willie Minoga – SP PNG Hunters
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:03 am
No Yere or Mexico? Still looks like a decent squad. Nowhere near as strong as the likes of Tonga etc but should have enough to beat Ireland, Wales and USA to top their group and potentially face us in the QF if we finish 2nd in our group.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:34 am
Surprised Stanley Gene hasn't been picked. He is only 24! :D
Re: RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:17 pm
The biggest advantage they have is the cohesion that comes from playing together.

The coach is the coach who has been at the PNG Hunters for 3 years and has coached all but about 5 of these players in that time. Guys like Lo, Teteh etc are guys who did so well at the Hunters that they got better offers.
Coach Marum basically gets to coach the best players he has developed over the last 3 years, and boost the squad with 4 or 5 NRL players.

No other side in the WC will have played as many games together and played under the same coach so much.

