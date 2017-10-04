The biggest advantage they have is the cohesion that comes from playing together.



The coach is the coach who has been at the PNG Hunters for 3 years and has coached all but about 5 of these players in that time. Guys like Lo, Teteh etc are guys who did so well at the Hunters that they got better offers.

Coach Marum basically gets to coach the best players he has developed over the last 3 years, and boost the squad with 4 or 5 NRL players.



No other side in the WC will have played as many games together and played under the same coach so much.