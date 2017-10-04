WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced

RLWC2017 - PNG Squad Announced
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:19 am
http://www.rlwc2017.com/news/png-kumuls ... -cup-squad


Ase Boas - SP PNG Hunters
David Mead - Brisbane Broncos
Enock Maki - SP PNG Hunters
Garry Lo - Sheffield Eagles
James Segeyaro - Cronulla Sharks
Justin Olam - Melbourne Storm
Kato Ottio - Canberra Raiders
Kurt Baptiste - Canberra Raiders
Lachlan Lam - Sydney Roosters
Luke Page - Burleigh Bears
Moses Meninga - SP PNG Hunters
Nene MacDonald - St. George Illawarra Dragons
Nixon Put - SP PNG Hunters
Paul Aiton – Catalan Dragons
Rhys Martin – Canterbury Bulldogs
Rod Griffin – Canterbury Bulldogs
Stanton Albert - SP PNG Hunters
Stargroth Amean - SP PNG Hunters
Thompson Teteh - Redcliffe Dolphins
Wartovo Puara Jnr - SP PNG Hunters
Wellington Albert – SP PNG Hunters
Watson Boas – SP PNG Hunters
Willie Minoga – SP PNG Hunters
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

