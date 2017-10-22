WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:30 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18220
Location: Back in Hull.
Wilde 3 wrote:
Odd time for a story, unless what I heard about another signing is true and will be announced after the World Cup


Any names?

Going to be hard without a non fed place
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:34 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26497
I don't see us making any more major signings. I reckon we're really tight on the cap
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 11:05 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5009
Location: Caerdydd
bonaire wrote:
Still have a feeling we will let Washbrook go and sign a strong running second row.
With the possibility of losing both Manu and Minichello after next season it would be good to have at least one of the replacements in place for this coming season


Washbrook would be the most immediately expendable member of our squad. After Thompson he's the one we could reluctantly let go, as good as he has been with us in his second spell. Griffin next on the list for me with Connor likely to be starting centre, however Griffin will be a good back up centre/winger for 2018, until Rawsthorne fully develops.
