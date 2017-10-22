bonaire wrote: Still have a feeling we will let Washbrook go and sign a strong running second row.

With the possibility of losing both Manu and Minichello after next season it would be good to have at least one of the replacements in place for this coming season

Washbrook would be the most immediately expendable member of our squad. After Thompson he's the one we could reluctantly let go, as good as he has been with us in his second spell. Griffin next on the list for me with Connor likely to be starting centre, however Griffin will be a good back up centre/winger for 2018, until Rawsthorne fully develops.