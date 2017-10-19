WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2017 opinions

Post a reply
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:53 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18219
Location: Back in Hull.
Wilde 3 wrote:
You sure? As Doncaster said last night that they have paid a fee for him



Unless we have paid the fee, do Donny have the money to pay a fee?

If we have why are we keeping it quiet that he has signed for us?
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:55 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18219
Location: Back in Hull.
Actually, his twitter statement is interesting, he says "Can't wait for the new chapter and the opportunities that come with it"

I suspect that it is either a job or he gets to be FT and train with us.
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:20 am
FC-Steward User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 848
Wilde 3 wrote:
You sure? As Doncaster said last night that they have paid a fee for him

Yes we've paid it but like I said he's going to donny .
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:59 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 826
FC-Steward wrote:
Yes we've paid it but like I said he's going to donny .

d the benefit in paying the fee, but not disclosing that we have done so, no cap impact etc.
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:03 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1885
Location: East stand!
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I am hoping he meant that the stats from other teams are only available after a period of time, so we compare/contrast our stats with the rest of the competition at set points in the season. and that we review our own stats every week after every game. BUT, if, as the article suggests, we have a "team" of people looking at stats etc. then surely this should be done from the Opta stats which everyone can see fairly soon after each weekly round?


The opta stats are only a small slide of the whole stats taken in from a game. Loads of extras like metres after contact..pens won..fast plays won etc
He won't of tallied up the entire yrs worth of stats till the end of year
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:56 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25210
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
Actually, his twitter statement is interesting, he says "Can't wait for the new chapter and the opportunities that come with it"

Ouch :lol:
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:54 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25210
Location: West Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well, when it comes down to it, not many go or stay East.

Players with involvement at both clubs; we have Albert Kelly (MOS shortlisted), Liam Watts (in the form of his career), Scott Taylor (last year's Dream Team and international), Mickey Paea, Jordan Abdull, Jack Logan. They have Graeme Horne I think.


Edit - replace Graeme Horne with Tommy Lee. Is that Lee's 8th club if true? Goodness me.
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:53 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18219
Location: Back in Hull.
Something in the league express tomorrow from Motu in regards to our recruitment, wonder if it anything or just a typical LE article to make you buy it.

Wonder if we have a bit of cap space to play with, now that Tomo and the three youni lads at Donny are off cap?
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:04 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5673
Dave K. wrote:
Something in the league express tomorrow from Motu in regards to our recruitment, wonder if it anything or just a typical LE article to make you buy it.

Wonder if we have a bit of cap space to play with, now that Tomo and the three youni lads at Donny are off cap?


Odd time for a story, unless what I heard about another signing is true and will be announced after the World Cup
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:15 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1781
Dave K. wrote:
Something in the league express tomorrow from Motu in regards to our recruitment, wonder if it anything or just a typical LE article to make you buy it.

Wonder if we have a bit of cap space to play with, now that Tomo and the three youni lads at Donny are off cap?


Still have a feeling we will let Washbrook go and sign a strong running second row.
With the possibility of losing both Manu and Minichello after next season it would be good to have at least one of the replacements in place for this coming season
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bombed Out, bonaire, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dave K., Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, Paul Hamilton, Yahoo [Bot] and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,0591,59576,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM