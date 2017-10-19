|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18220
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
You sure? As Doncaster said last night that they have paid a fee for him
Unless we have paid the fee, do Donny have the money to pay a fee?
If we have why are we keeping it quiet that he has signed for us?
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:55 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18220
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Actually, his twitter statement is interesting, he says "Can't wait for the new chapter and the opportunities that come with it"
I suspect that it is either a job or he gets to be FT and train with us.
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 848
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
You sure? As Doncaster said last night that they have paid a fee for him
Yes we've paid it but like I said he's going to donny .
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 826
|
FC-Steward wrote:
Yes we've paid it but like I said he's going to donny .
d the benefit in paying the fee, but not disclosing that we have done so, no cap impact etc.
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1885
Location: East stand!
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I am hoping he meant that the stats from other teams are only available after a period of time, so we compare/contrast our stats with the rest of the competition at set points in the season. and that we review our own stats every week after every game. BUT, if, as the article suggests, we have a "team" of people looking at stats etc. then surely this should be done from the Opta stats which everyone can see fairly soon after each weekly round?
The opta stats are only a small slide of the whole stats taken in from a game. Loads of extras like metres after contact..pens won..fast plays won etc
He won't of tallied up the entire yrs worth of stats till the end of year
|
"never looking back,always looking forward"
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25210
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Dave K. wrote:
Actually, his twitter statement is interesting, he says "Can't wait for the new chapter and the opportunities that come with it"
Ouch
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25210
Location: West Yorkshire
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well, when it comes down to it, not many go or stay East.
Players with involvement at both clubs; we have Albert Kelly (MOS shortlisted), Liam Watts (in the form of his career), Scott Taylor (last year's Dream Team and international), Mickey Paea, Jordan Abdull, Jack Logan. They have Graeme Horne I think.
Edit - replace Graeme Horne with Tommy Lee. Is that Lee's 8th club if true? Goodness me.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18220
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Something in the league express tomorrow from Motu in regards to our recruitment, wonder if it anything or just a typical LE article to make you buy it.
Wonder if we have a bit of cap space to play with, now that Tomo and the three youni lads at Donny are off cap?
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5673
|
Dave K. wrote:
Something in the league express tomorrow from Motu in regards to our recruitment, wonder if it anything or just a typical LE article to make you buy it.
Wonder if we have a bit of cap space to play with, now that Tomo and the three youni lads at Donny are off cap?
Odd time for a story, unless what I heard about another signing is true and will be announced after the World Cup
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1781
|
Dave K. wrote:
Something in the league express tomorrow from Motu in regards to our recruitment, wonder if it anything or just a typical LE article to make you buy it.
Wonder if we have a bit of cap space to play with, now that Tomo and the three youni lads at Donny are off cap?
Still have a feeling we will let Washbrook go and sign a strong running second row.
With the possibility of losing both Manu and Minichello after next season it would be good to have at least one of the replacements in place for this coming season
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bombed Out, bonaire, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, Dave K., Google Adsense [Bot], Mild Rover, Paul Hamilton, Yahoo [Bot] and 133 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,061
|1,595
|76,306
|4,559
|SET
|