Should any 1st class coach ever be surprised ?
After 4 years in charge ?
Bellamy would be mortified to say the stats at the end of a season surprised him
He would know them back to front at the end of every week
That's maybe why we finished last or near to last in crucial areas liked missed tackles or penalties
Coaches are meant to be so well informed that they are way way ahead of any curve etc
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Dave K., Homenaway, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, Tarquin Fuego, Tinkerman23, vitch, Woody, yorksguy1865 and 123 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,720
|1,637
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|