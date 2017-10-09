Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Reading HDM - am I misreading Radfords comments
We looked at Stats after 23 rounds and then again after the 8s
"I was surprised " he said
Is this a wind up ?
I am hoping
he meant that the stats from other teams are only available after a period of time, so we compare/contrast our stats with the rest of the competition at set points in the season. and that we review our own stats every week after every game. BUT, if, as the article suggests, we have a "team" of people looking at stats etc. then surely this should be done from the Opta stats which everyone can see fairly soon after each weekly round?
