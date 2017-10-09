WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Re: 2017 opinions
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:23 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 822
Karen wrote:
Thing is, it isn't an even league and never will be whilst there is Magic Weekend.


Wait until it's announced the 2019/20 Magic Weekend is in Orlando!!
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:50 am
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1419
9 pages of hindsight, cliched rhetoric and the usual suspects scoring points off each other...who'd have thought that?
Hull FC, the City's only top flight professional club...
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 1:41 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 822
spegs wrote:
9 pages of hindsight, cliched rhetoric and the usual suspects scoring points off each other...who'd have thought that?

Yeah, almost like a discussion, errr, hang on, isn’t that the whole point?
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:41 am
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6116
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Dave K. wrote:
The only thing people will remember about Cas, is how they were the best team but crumbled under the pressure, think they have to win something next year.

People might not care about Hull's win, but they will remember it as it wa a good game with plenty of incidents.

I can remember just about every challeng cup final the last 20 years, but no idea who won the LLS.


even 2013? :D
The referee's indecision is final
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:02 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 2095
Location: United Kingdom
Reading HDM - am I misreading Radfords comments

We looked at Stats after 23 rounds and then again after the 8s

"I was surprised " he said

Is this a wind up ?
I have lost interest
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:08 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 822
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Reading HDM - am I misreading Radfords comments

We looked at Stats after 23 rounds and then again after the 8s

"I was surprised " he said

Is this a wind up ?


I am hoping he meant that the stats from other teams are only available after a period of time, so we compare/contrast our stats with the rest of the competition at set points in the season. and that we review our own stats every week after every game. BUT, if, as the article suggests, we have a "team" of people looking at stats etc. then surely this should be done from the Opta stats which everyone can see fairly soon after each weekly round?
