Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 am
knockersbumpMKII
ccs wrote:
..... it does make me wonder sometimes what people expect.

It's a bit like believing Hardaker has been dropped for the GF, and Agar is off to the NRL - it'll never happen!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:47 pm
Jake the Peg
I'm even more gutted about losing last week now we've seen cas choke in the final. This should have been a double winning year.

I've said all season that if teams defend their edges well then cas have nothing else. 3 wins from 4 for us against them and we outscored them in tries in the other one.

2017 is the year of missed opportunities for me
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:54 pm
hull2524
In a way yea it is. But still think retaining the CC and a semi is a successful season for us. Hopefully we can go further next year.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:34 pm
Mrs Barista
We said last year there'd never be a better chance. The reality is that there are clubs with bigger crowds, resources and final-winning heritage than us competing for the biggest prizes and they've won the last two GFs. There's a reason why the GF has only been won by a few teams and that's because it's really difficult to get in the top few and be able to peak at precisely the right time. Personally I think we've made great strides over the last couple of years and feel proud about what we've achieved, whilst accepting that but for 2 crappy switch-offs in the last quarters of SFs we'd have had a great shot at being SL champions as well as back to back Wembley winners.

The loss of Ellis and Fonua are enormous, but there are still reasons for optimism for next year. If Fariamo can offer a reasonable proportion of what Fonua did, the back line looks strong and experienced, with Connor providing some X Factor. Sneyd and Kelly have settled into one another's style now and both are very good SL players - one double Lance Todd winner, the other POTY and MOS nominee. The front row is better year on year with the addition of Paea and Watts exiting the season in superb form. Back row obviously will see a huge gap with Ellis gone and probably Mini's last year. But Hadley has received great raps from Wakey and we have some depth with the younger players here. It's hard to predict what other teams will do; Saints and Warrington look like they will step on next year and it's hard to think Catalans will underperform to the same extent but you'd like to think a lack of huge churn in roster will be a good thing for us as the most successful sides have incremental rather than wholesale changes to their squads.

2017's been 8.5/10 for me. Some fantastic performances (mainly in the cup) punctuated by some pretty average and forgettable ones, but ultimately one of two major trophies in the cabinet and a one score loss to the Champions in the SF. I'd have taken that all day long at the start of the season.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:35 pm
Dave K.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Powell essentially said it was the equal to a GF win so he/Cas fans should be over the moon :lol: It probably is hugely disappointing for their fans not to finish things off but the way they played most of the season was superb.

So I disagree, people WILL remember and talk about Cas from this season because their game play at times stood out at a global level over both codes, it'll be remembered more than our CC win in RL circles but obviously won't resonate as much and be less than our back to back win for Hull fans. Nobody outside of our fanbase cares about our win, that's a reality, what Cas did ignited RL in this country as a whole and had everyone talking about it.


The only thing people will remember about Cas, is how they were the best team but crumbled under the pressure, think they have to win something next year.

People might not care about Hull's win, but they will remember it as it wa a good game with plenty of incidents.

I can remember just about every challeng cup final the last 20 years, but no idea who won the LLS.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:59 pm
hull2524
People will remember CA's playing well but winning nowt. Not bothered what there think about us tbf. We've got a big nice cup to polish for the next 12 month. Unfort the LLS means crap all in the present set up.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:12 pm
Mrs Barista
hull2524 wrote:
People will remember CA's playing well but winning nowt. Not bothered what there think about us tbf. We've got a big nice cup to polish for the next 12 month. Unfort the LLS means crap all in the present set up.

I think what people remember Cas's 2017 for will be contextualised by what they do next year. If they go on and win it, it will reinforce the theory that to win a major final you have to lose one to learn from. If they return to mid table they'll be remembered for spectacularly imploding after unprecedented regular season dominance.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:25 pm
PENNYFARTHING

Personally have a grudge against Sky for devaluing the credibility of winning the league after everybody has played each other twice. THIS should show who the real champions of the season are. Now its a case of the clever teams just save themselves for the end of the season and hopefully pick off a couple of wins and bingo.
2016 Wigan had 60+ points scored against them at Wakefield ( WON the GF ). 2017 Leeds had 66 points scored against them at Castleford ( WON the GF ). To me this shows, to an extent, the teams are not bothered about the league ( which should be the holy grail ) but just to save themselves for the end of the season. ??
