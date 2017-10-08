We said last year there'd never be a better chance. The reality is that there are clubs with bigger crowds, resources and final-winning heritage than us competing for the biggest prizes and they've won the last two GFs. There's a reason why the GF has only been won by a few teams and that's because it's really difficult to get in the top few and be able to peak at precisely the right time. Personally I think we've made great strides over the last couple of years and feel proud about what we've achieved, whilst accepting that but for 2 crappy switch-offs in the last quarters of SFs we'd have had a great shot at being SL champions as well as back to back Wembley winners.
The loss of Ellis and Fonua are enormous, but there are still reasons for optimism for next year. If Fariamo can offer a reasonable proportion of what Fonua did, the back line looks strong and experienced, with Connor providing some X Factor. Sneyd and Kelly have settled into one another's style now and both are very good SL players - one double Lance Todd winner, the other POTY and MOS nominee. The front row is better year on year with the addition of Paea and Watts exiting the season in superb form. Back row obviously will see a huge gap with Ellis gone and probably Mini's last year. But Hadley has received great raps from Wakey and we have some depth with the younger players here. It's hard to predict what other teams will do; Saints and Warrington look like they will step on next year and it's hard to think Catalans will underperform to the same extent but you'd like to think a lack of huge churn in roster will be a good thing for us as the most successful sides have incremental rather than wholesale changes to their squads.
2017's been 8.5/10 for me. Some fantastic performances (mainly in the cup) punctuated by some pretty average and forgettable ones, but ultimately one of two major trophies in the cabinet and a one score loss to the Champions in the SF. I'd have taken that all day long at the start of the season.