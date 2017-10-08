WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2017 opinions

Post a reply
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:22 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3998
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
ccs wrote:
..... it does make me wonder sometimes what people expect.

It's a bit like believing Hardaker has been dropped for the GF, and Agar is off to the NRL - it'll never happen!!
:BOW: :lol:
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:47 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26462
I'm even more gutted about losing last week now we've seen cas choke in the final. This should have been a double winning year.

I've said all season that if teams defend their edges well then cas have nothing else. 3 wins from 4 for us against them and we outscored them in tries in the other one.

2017 is the year of missed opportunities for me
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, Bombed Out, DannyB, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, jeffers, Marcus's Bicycle, paintman, PCollinson1990, Prof W, swissfan, themightynortherner, westjba, Wilde 3 and 327 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,0092,86776,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM