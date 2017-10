Jake the Peg

I just think we underachieved for much of the season which was probably excusable when our stated aim was to peak at the business end and win the GF. The fact we didn't really disappoints me as I thought we were the best team in the comp when we put our game together



Jake the Peg wrote: I just think we underachieved for much of the season which was probably excusable when our stated aim was to peak at the business end and win the GF. The fact we didn't really disappoints me as I thought we were the best team in the comp when we put our game together



some narrow defeats (and narrow margin wins too) indicate we're not far off, but we are still missing that final push to be seen as a really top side.

Tbf apart from cas who ATM have won't nowt apart from the hubcap is a top team. I think what we have achieved in the last 2 years we are now one of the top teams in SL. Of course the secret is keeping there. In fairness there are 2 cups a year to play for. Out of the last 4 cups we have won 2 been in semi of the other 2 and been within 15 min of the final. That to me says we are a top team. And hopefully still more to come once a black and white always a black and white COYH ComeOnYouUll

Our home form has cost us second place and probably a Grand Final appearance so as with last year the season ends on a disappointing note. Having said that I think most people at the start of the year would have taken a repeat of last season with a Cup win and a play off spot.



I'm not sure what we can do about the home form. It's been a problem for a while, we've won just over half of our home Super League games over the the last three years (23/44).

ComeOnYouUll wrote: Our home form has cost us second place and probably a Grand Final appearance so as with last year the season ends on a disappointing note. Having said that I think most people at the start of the year would have taken a repeat of last season with a Cup win and a play off spot.



I'm not sure what we can do about the home form. It's been a problem for a while, we've won just over half of our home Super League games over the the last three years (23/44).



Yet our away form has been pretty good. Seems very odd

Some of them games weve lost no attacking coach could of helped with because our attitude was shocking - Leeds at Home, Leigh, Catalans away to name but three - that needs addressing along with the attack



End of the season we faltered as it was like was playing with one half back in Sneyd, Granted Kelly did some good stuff but at times it was like he was playing as another forward

Rumours we have nabbed Liam Harris from our little neighbours

Workin' in the dark against your fellow man

But as sure as God made black and white

What's down in the dark will be brought to the light Mrs Barista

Legends and Icons wrote: Rumours we have nabbed Liam Harris from our little neighbours

Is he any good?

Is he any good?

Mrs Barista wrote: Is he any good?

I honestly don't know personally but the ones that have seen him rate him highly

