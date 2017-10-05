WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:02 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
I just think we underachieved for much of the season which was probably excusable when our stated aim was to peak at the business end and win the GF. The fact we didn't really disappoints me as I thought we were the best team in the comp when we put our game together
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:22 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Jake the Peg wrote:
I just think we underachieved for much of the season which was probably excusable when our stated aim was to peak at the business end and win the GF. The fact we didn't really disappoints me as I thought we were the best team in the comp when we put our game together


some narrow defeats (and narrow margin wins too) indicate we're not far off, but we are still missing that final push to be seen as a really top side.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:07 am
hull2524 User avatar
Tbf apart from cas who ATM have won't nowt apart from the hubcap is a top team. I think what we have achieved in the last 2 years we are now one of the top teams in SL. Of course the secret is keeping there. In fairness there are 2 cups a year to play for. Out of the last 4 cups we have won 2 been in semi of the other 2 and been within 15 min of the final. That to me says we are a top team. And hopefully still more to come
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:02 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Our home form has cost us second place and probably a Grand Final appearance so as with last year the season ends on a disappointing note. Having said that I think most people at the start of the year would have taken a repeat of last season with a Cup win and a play off spot.

I'm not sure what we can do about the home form. It's been a problem for a while, we've won just over half of our home Super League games over the the last three years (23/44).
