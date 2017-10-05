Our home form has cost us second place and probably a Grand Final appearance so as with last year the season ends on a disappointing note. Having said that I think most people at the start of the year would have taken a repeat of last season with a Cup win and a play off spot.
I'm not sure what we can do about the home form. It's been a problem for a while, we've won just over half of our home Super League games over the the last three years (23/44).
