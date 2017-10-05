WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2017 opinions

Post a reply
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:02 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26455
I just think we underachieved for much of the season which was probably excusable when our stated aim was to peak at the business end and win the GF. The fact we didn't really disappoints me as I thought we were the best team in the comp when we put our game together
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, bellyboy, Cardiff_05, DannyB, Erik the not red, FC-Steward, Jake the Peg, paperboy, pepos, simon_tem, The real deal, themightynortherner, Upanunder, yorksguy1865 and 385 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,2553,90576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.