Really, I must have missed that between the shots at “same old problems that are the fault of the coach”.
That's BS, I said we had the same old problems raising their head - discipline, missing tackles, poor line speed, giving away possession (which leads to lots of tackles to be made), over reliance on kicks for tries, not much idea in the opposing 20m and separately I said the mental aspect is as much down to the coach as it is the players, so don't start making quotes up that i have not said just so you can push your insipid agenda
It's not just me pointing out our pitfalls and where we failed in certain areas, everyone has, that failing is down to the players and the coach together. Those are all real things that are re-occurring and part of the reason why we lost 13 games.
However I specifically said Radford made positive changes regarding using the youth in the squad and that he changed from using the same team team week in week out to resting some and playing others, something he didn't really do last year except for the Warrington game and that was mainly down to injury. I pointed out how good we were at times in both defence and attack, how fantastic we were in thoose 3 games I highlighted, doesn't that also credit what the coach is doing or do you think that's just down to the players only??