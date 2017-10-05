WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

2017 opinions
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:14 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Paul Cooke as an attack coach anyone??

People may say that he didn't do anything for Leigh, but they don't have the forward dominance in games that we tend to have
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:29 am
Armavinit User avatar
Wilde 3 wrote:
Paul Cooke as an attack coach anyone??

People may say that he didn't do anything for Leigh, but they don't have the forward dominance in games that we tend to have

I would go with that, espescially after reading his book. He almost joined FC prior to his joining Leigh.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:36 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Really, I must have missed that between the shots at “same old problems that are the fault of the coach”.

That's BS, I said we had the same old problems raising their head - discipline, missing tackles, poor line speed, giving away possession (which leads to lots of tackles to be made), over reliance on kicks for tries, not much idea in the opposing 20m and separately I said the mental aspect is as much down to the coach as it is the players, so don't start making quotes up that i have not said just so you can push your insipid agenda :SHOOT: It's not just me pointing out our pitfalls and where we failed in certain areas, everyone has, that failing is down to the players and the coach together. Those are all real things that are re-occurring and part of the reason why we lost 13 games.


However I specifically said Radford made positive changes regarding using the youth in the squad and that he changed from using the same team team week in week out to resting some and playing others, something he didn't really do last year except for the Warrington game and that was mainly down to injury. I pointed out how good we were at times in both defence and attack, how fantastic we were in thoose 3 games I highlighted, doesn't that also credit what the coach is doing or do you think that's just down to the players only??
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:39 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Oh by the way
Having complete and I mean complete Shoite defence and unforced errors just fooks you up after 33 games
I have lost interest
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:58 am
Karen User avatar
Wilde 3 wrote:
Paul Cooke as an attack coach anyone??

People may say that he didn't do anything for Leigh, but they don't have the forward dominance in games that we tend to have

I'd have Cooke as attacking coach in a heartbeat and have said so for several years. I DJ at Yorkshire Carnegie and when Cooke was at Doncaster, the attack that Union side showed at Headingley was by far the best I'd seen in any of the teams I'd watched over the season and it was down to him imo.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:03 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
push your insipid agenda

? you've lost me there... ?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:32 am
hull2524 User avatar
Think we are going overboard in some of the things. Yea we need to improve in some areas but come on back to back Wembley wins which some are now saying its just winning 4 / 5 games yea right hence we've never won at Wembley till last year. We where 15 mins of getting to the grand final in the last 2 years so IMO we are not far off. We have come so far in 3 years. A bit of tinkering here and there is maybe all we need.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:04 pm
..... it does make me wonder sometimes what people expect.

It's a bit like believing Hardaker has been dropped for the GF, and Agar is off to the NRL - it'll never happen!!

Two brilliant seasons - that'll do me.
