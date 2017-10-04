WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2017 opinions

Post a reply
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:46 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6439
If I could have one thing next season it would be that the class of 2018 become the first FC team to really make the KCOM a fortress and that we win almost if not all our games there. I don't know how we do it but a team with such passion and tenacity should make their home a 'hell house' that teams don't want to come to. Instead I have the opinion at times that teams like to come and play there.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird -on sale NOW, price £15, BUY THE BOOK RE-LIVE THE DREAM!
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:17 pm
Large Paws User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 3:16 pm
Posts: 237
Location: Dreamland
Sebasteeno wrote:
My problem with this years FC side is its a good team but its not an amazing team and that is why we can only realistically mount one challenge and that was the CC. Ill get shot down but it would of been better to go out of the CC to say Cas then we could of concentrated on winning the GF with 100% focus

I never liked Pearson crowing from the rooftops (or city hall balcony) that this team wants to win the GF which of course unrealistically lifted fans expectations beyond what the squad is capable of. Yes want it but dont be shouting your mouth off about it


The first paragraph I can agree with, the second not.
What was Pearson supposed to say. 'Thanks for coming everyone, but the lads have put the cues on the rack and we won't be trying to win the GF'.

He said what everyone wanted to hear, that we were going to give it a shot, and we did, and came within a whisker of making it to OT.

IMO an 8 out of 10 for me, and I hope next year that we do as you say.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, B&WFAN, bonaire, DGM, easthullwesty, FC-Steward, feel the noize, Fields of Fire, jimmys sidestep, joetwizzy, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mike1970, norbellini, oldmanbarlow, Roggiehrlfc1, threepennystander, westjba and 320 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,5612,92676,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM