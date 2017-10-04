Sebasteeno wrote: My problem with this years FC side is its a good team but its not an amazing team and that is why we can only realistically mount one challenge and that was the CC. Ill get shot down but it would of been better to go out of the CC to say Cas then we could of concentrated on winning the GF with 100% focus



I never liked Pearson crowing from the rooftops (or city hall balcony) that this team wants to win the GF which of course unrealistically lifted fans expectations beyond what the squad is capable of. Yes want it but dont be shouting your mouth off about it

The first paragraph I can agree with, the second not.What was Pearson supposed to say. 'Thanks for coming everyone, but the lads have put the cues on the rack and we won't be trying to win the GF'.He said what everyone wanted to hear, that we were going to give it a shot, and we did, and came within a whisker of making it to OT.IMO an 8 out of 10 for me, and I hope next year that we do as you say.