8/10 for me too, our attack has been better but still needs some work, Ellis will be a big loss but I think we have recruited and retained players to cope with it.



Be very interesting to see Ellis' first actions as Football Manager (or whatever his title is), Motu has helped us make some very astute signings. Would definitely look to get Connor contracted for 4 years or so, the next thing I'd like to hear is that Kelly has signed another contract, ideally 2+1 option or similar. fosdyke99 Stevo's Armpit

Any season that includes winning one of the few major trophies you can win,has to be regarded as a success.the home form is a concern for me.forgetting the cup win against cas at home,2 of hulls best home performances were when we were down to 12 men.most other home games we were average win or lose. FC-Steward

Next year is going to be a lot more difficult then this . Wigan wire and saints will all improve but I can't see wakey and Salford matching this seasons form . But our biggest problem is seeing how we cope without 2 of our better and most important players apart from the halfs in Ellis and Fonua . 2 massive loses !! hull2524

To win one out of two trophy's imo is a success. To think where we've come from in 3 years is fantastic. Back to back Wembley wins history making. 2 semi finals and 2 third places really good. Can we get better yes we can but we've gotta enjoy the remarkable success we have achieved. These special times don't come round a lot. We have gotta build on this and be in the mix again next year. We lose fonua and Ellis but gain Micky Hadley abdull and fauima. I've loved being a fc fan these last 2 years once a black and white always a black and white COYH bonaire Free-scoring winger



last season when we had this discussion i said we needed a halfback and the club made it happen in the end bringing in Kelly.

For next season i think we are short of a Masila/Mcmeeken type stong and fast second row.

For that to happen we would have to release one or two players.

Thompson for instance is now being left behind although given opportunities he hasnt taken them.

Dean Hadley undoubtably will shore up the defence but is not an attacking second row and will take on the role of Washbrook which really means we could also if necessary release Washbrook.

A new strong fast second row with Watts at 13, Bowden starting prop with Taylor and a bench of Paea,Green,Mini and Hadley.

I also hope the club give Connor a run at right centre rather than moving him about.

The arrival of Miloudi who has pace and is a very competent half back or full back could see him cover those positions rather than moving Connor.

There are still areas for improvement but it has been up there with the best despite the disappointments.



The bad



Inconsistency and some big scorelines against. I know you can't win them all but conceding 40 or 50 points in a game is not on.

Home form - its hardly fortress KC at the moment. I felt more confident when they played away and that really shouldn't happen. What's more poor shows at home are not going to help attendances grow.



The good



The cup of course - what Wembley hoodoo?

Maintaining the standard set in the previous season, Wigan & Warrington couldn't do it, Warrington spectacularly so. Its important that this revival in fortune keeps on track, too many times in the last 30 years we have seen an upturn fizzle out rapidly.

Signs that the team can win without Ellis (though he will be a huge loss).



Overall its been good, perhaps not quite as good as 2016 because it was that elusive first Wembley then and it had the added bonus of the MPG to keep the joy going but I can't say I'm disappointed.



Our expectations have risen because of the CC wins, because we have a great squad of players, because we are passionate and want to win and when we get a sniff we do feel disappointed when we don't get everything we want. I think we've had a good season, with the squad we have, one that is even better than last seasons, there should be an expectation to be in it for silverware at the pointy end.



Connor has being a revelation, Kelly has being at times sublime, Sneyd has proven his doubters wrong and has improved IMHO, young players like Fash have come through to show they are worthy of a place in the 17 and some performances were absolutely top drawer against the top sides in the league (Cas in the CC and home league game plus Leeds in CC)

Radford has learnt that rotating players is an absolute must, injury or not, that was what cost us last year ultimately, that and the post wembley headache, he changed that this year and acknowledged early on (In the pre-season friendlies) that he needed to involve the younger squad players more and trust to them.

At times in attack we've looked fantastic, at time in defence we've being brutal.



So, all that said, why have we been so far off the pace of Cas and massively inconsistent? Too often our discipline has let us down, too often the mental preparation seems nonexistent, too often we put in really poor performances especially at home, not because we don't have the ability or personnel, but because we didn't turn up or just lapsed for long periods. That is as much down to the coach as it is the players.



Too often our line speed in defence is shockingly slow, too often we are missing tackles (worst in the league for it by a big margin), too often giving away posession, we made the 3rd highest amount of tackles, only just behind salford and saints), we made too many errors, 2nd only to Saints. Too often we look short of ideas in the 20m and are relying on a kick, we were very low down in the tries scored dept (7th I think) and Sneyd's goalkicking has won us a heck of a lot of games. catalans are the only other side to kick more goals than tries scored (just one in their case).



Given everything and how we were going to push on and with a better rounded squad than last year I think its a 7.5/10 season, as I said though, our expectations are higher now so if we had gone from doing nothing to winning the CC and being so close to getting the league leaders and GF appearance like last year then that score would be higher..

You still can't give Radford any credit, can you. If you've got a season pass I'll buy it off you and get crowd funding to put a wilted pot plant in your seat.

My problem with this years FC side is its a good team but its not an amazing team and that is why we can only realistically mount one challenge and that was the CC. Ill get shot down but it would of been better to go out of the CC to say Cas then we could of concentrated on winning the GF with 100% focus



