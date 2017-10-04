WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:29 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 767
8/10 for me too, our attack has been better but still needs some work, Ellis will be a big loss but I think we have recruited and retained players to cope with it.

Be very interesting to see Ellis' first actions as Football Manager (or whatever his title is), Motu has helped us make some very astute signings. Would definitely look to get Connor contracted for 4 years or so, the next thing I'd like to hear is that Kelly has signed another contract, ideally 2+1 option or similar.
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:06 pm
fosdyke99 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 73
Any season that includes winning one of the few major trophies you can win,has to be regarded as a success.the home form is a concern for me.forgetting the cup win against cas at home,2 of hulls best home performances were when we were down to 12 men.most other home games we were average win or lose.
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:15 pm
FC-Steward User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 844
Next year is going to be a lot more difficult then this . Wigan wire and saints will all improve but I can't see wakey and Salford matching this seasons form . But our biggest problem is seeing how we cope without 2 of our better and most important players apart from the halfs in Ellis and Fonua . 2 massive loses !!
Re: 2017 opinions
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:39 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4830
To win one out of two trophy's imo is a success. To think where we've come from in 3 years is fantastic. Back to back Wembley wins history making. 2 semi finals and 2 third places really good. Can we get better yes we can but we've gotta enjoy the remarkable success we have achieved. These special times don't come round a lot. We have gotta build on this and be in the mix again next year. We lose fonua and Ellis but gain Micky Hadley abdull and fauima. I've loved being a fc fan these last 2 years
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
