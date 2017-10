WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Super League - Super 8s ‹ Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk ‹ 2017 opinions (Website)

Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26453

So now the dust has settled, what is everyone's opinion of 2017 as a season? I know the cup run and wembley were amazing again and maybe will cloud our judgement on the season as a whole, but my feeling is it's not been a great season overall.



Heavy defeats at home, losing a number of games to middle 8's bound clubs, massive inconsistencies in performances and only 17 wins from 31 league and play off games tell it's own story.



For me, only castleford have really stood up and shown a decent level of consistency this year whereas most other clubs have had some good bits mixed in with some indifferent ones. This had created a big opportunity for us to go to the GF and probably win it but early season performances and 3 losses against leeds left us with a trip to headingley where we haven't won for a decade and we're out thought and out enthused on the night.



So where do we go in 2018? For me we look weaker as a first 17 but maybe marginally better placed as a squad with abdul and hadley coming back. No doubt wire, saints and wigan will be better next year and add into the mix the return of the dobbins and it will likely make next year tougher than this one.



One thing which has to be put right is our home form which has been below what you'd expect this year and almost cost us a top 4 finish.



So for me it was probably a 7 out of 10 season in SL and we must do better next year or will be sat outsider the top 4 come season's end Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm

Posts: 1763

Jake the Peg wrote: So now the dust has settled, what is everyone's opinion of 2017 as a season? I know the cup run and wembley were amazing again and maybe will cloud our judgement on the season as a whole, but my feeling is it's not been a great season overall.



Heavy defeats at home, losing a number of games to middle 8's bound clubs, massive inconsistencies in performances and only 17 wins from 31 league and play off games tell it's own story.



For me, only castleford have really stood up and shown a decent level of consistency this year whereas most other clubs have had some good bits mixed in with some indifferent ones. This had created a big opportunity for us to go to the GF and probably win it but early season performances and 3 losses against leeds left us with a trip to headingley where we haven't won for a decade and we're out thought and out enthused on the night.



So where do we go in 2018? For me we look weaker as a first 17 but maybe marginally better placed as a squad with abdul and hadley coming back. No doubt wire, saints and wigan will be better next year and add into the mix the return of the dobbins and it will likely make next year tougher than this one.



One thing which has to be put right is our home form which has been below what you'd expect this year and almost cost us a top 4 finish.



So for me it was probably a 7 out of 10 season in SL and we must do better next year or will be sat outsider the top 4 come season's end

Can't argue with that, more or less my own thoughts to Can't argue with that, more or less my own thoughts to Wilde 3

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am

Posts: 5637

I agree, I thought we were poor for big chunks of the season (sometimes in victory, as well as in the big defeats).

We flatter to deceive with the ball at times, we go side to side too much, and Shaul still hasn't got that creative, try assisting side to his game that some of the other full backs in the league have.



For me, I would keep Shaul to backing up breaks in the middle and capatalising out of dummy half when the markers are not set. I would have Abdull at 13 as an extra pivot as our pack is big enough to lose a 'prop' playing in that position. Watts can still be told to run wider out where he had a lot of success this year. DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2141

Interesting year to say the least.



One of my main worries going into 2017 was whether we'd be able to backup 2016 with another decent year (looking back to 2005/6), and I think we have to be honest.



The obvious highlight was that won the cup again, back-to-back for the first time in our history, beating four Superleague sides along the way - including the league's top2. We turned in some really top class performances in the run, but that makes our league form even more frustrating.



We did manage to get into the playoffs again coming 3rd, albeit we should have had it sewn up long before then. That means we've got to each of the four major semi-finals in the past two years, the only club to do so.



But the league form as a whole was patchy at best, we'd seemingly not turn up for some games. Our ball-retention and discipline at times was dreadful and sides didn't have to do much to score. It's concentration & discipline, when we kept errors & penalties to a minimum, we were almost unplayable, it just didn't happen enough.



We've seem some massive improvements in certain players over the season like Carlos & Bowden. Watts I believe has emerged into a World class prop & Connor has been a great signing.



Shaul's game has been altered so that he's not used as a pivot anymore & we use the 13 instead, but I think that means our attack with ball in hand is a bit flat. That's the main area of improvement I want to see for 2018.



Overall I'd give it an 8/10

















The league is getting much more competitive, albeit I think the standard is a fair bit lower than it used to be. I expect 2018 to be even closer. Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. Dave K. 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am

Posts: 18183

Location: Back in Hull.

Positives for for where

Our improved attacking play

Winning without key players

Backing up the cup win (Never since Iv'e been a Hull fan have we won two trophies 2005/2006, was the closest)

Young players

Better in the super 8's



Home form and big losses are a concern.



Overall more positive than negatives, but certainly things to work on, particularly with tow big losses on the player side.



I think we will be there or there about's next year, think we need to finish in the top two.



Grand final has to be the aim. Armavinit

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm

Posts: 678

Dave K. wrote: Positives for for where

Our improved attacking play

Winning without key players

Backing up the cup win (Never since Iv'e been a Hull fan have we won two trophies 2005/2006, was the closest)

Young players

Better in the super 8's



Home form and big losses are a concern.



Overall more positive than negatives, but certainly things to work on, particularly with tow big losses on the player side.



I think we will be there or there about's next year, think we need to finish in the top two.



Grand final has to be the aim.



Agree with this. Only thing I want changing is consistency in the league. Leigh and Catalan defeats cost us dear, oooohhhh and a small result like BEATING FFFFING LEEDS!!!! 8 out of 10. Tie Connor down to 5 years, Abdul at loose forward, stop whining about Shaul, his performances in the latter stages were excellent. Ellis will be a massive hole to fill. I think Faraimo’s defence will help immensely, Fonua was a beast but his defence at times was mickey poor, not sure he’ll succeed in the NRL but I do want him to. I’m not one to look back, so I’m looking forward to 2018 with great expectations, maybe the Double Agree with this. Only thing I want changing is consistency in the league. Leigh and Catalan defeats cost us dear, oooohhhh and a small result like BEATING FFFFING LEEDS!!!! 8 out of 10. Tie Connor down to 5 years, Abdul at loose forward, stop whining about Shaul, his performances in the latter stages were excellent. Ellis will be a massive hole to fill. I think Faraimo’s defence will help immensely, Fonua was a beast but his defence at times was mickey poor, not sure he’ll succeed in the NRL but I do want him to. I’m not one to look back, so I’m looking forward to 2018 with great expectations, maybe the Double Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, barham red, billysbestmate, BoothferryBoy, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Greavsie, K-Diddy, paperboy, rodney_trotter, Rugby Raider, Tinkerman23, Uppo58, Wilde 3 and 298 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,175 2,514 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM