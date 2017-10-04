Jake the Peg

So now the dust has settled, what is everyone's opinion of 2017 as a season? I know the cup run and wembley were amazing again and maybe will cloud our judgement on the season as a whole, but my feeling is it's not been a great season overall.



Heavy defeats at home, losing a number of games to middle 8's bound clubs, massive inconsistencies in performances and only 17 wins from 31 league and play off games tell it's own story.



For me, only castleford have really stood up and shown a decent level of consistency this year whereas most other clubs have had some good bits mixed in with some indifferent ones. This had created a big opportunity for us to go to the GF and probably win it but early season performances and 3 losses against leeds left us with a trip to headingley where we haven't won for a decade and we're out thought and out enthused on the night.



So where do we go in 2018? For me we look weaker as a first 17 but maybe marginally better placed as a squad with abdul and hadley coming back. No doubt wire, saints and wigan will be better next year and add into the mix the return of the dobbins and it will likely make next year tougher than this one.



One thing which has to be put right is our home form which has been below what you'd expect this year and almost cost us a top 4 finish.



