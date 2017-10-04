WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 opinions

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2017 opinions

Post a reply
2017 opinions
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:40 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26452
So now the dust has settled, what is everyone's opinion of 2017 as a season? I know the cup run and wembley were amazing again and maybe will cloud our judgement on the season as a whole, but my feeling is it's not been a great season overall.

Heavy defeats at home, losing a number of games to middle 8's bound clubs, massive inconsistencies in performances and only 17 wins from 31 league and play off games tell it's own story.

For me, only castleford have really stood up and shown a decent level of consistency this year whereas most other clubs have had some good bits mixed in with some indifferent ones. This had created a big opportunity for us to go to the GF and probably win it but early season performances and 3 losses against leeds left us with a trip to headingley where we haven't won for a decade and we're out thought and out enthused on the night.

So where do we go in 2018? For me we look weaker as a first 17 but maybe marginally better placed as a squad with abdul and hadley coming back. No doubt wire, saints and wigan will be better next year and add into the mix the return of the dobbins and it will likely make next year tougher than this one.

One thing which has to be put right is our home form which has been below what you'd expect this year and almost cost us a top 4 finish.

So for me it was probably a 7 out of 10 season in SL and we must do better next year or will be sat outsider the top 4 come season's end

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, GB, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, Stanley Unwin, themightynortherner, UllFC, yorksguy1865 and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,0561,87876,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM