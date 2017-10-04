Aboveusonlypie wrote: If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.



Gildart has done very well especially since his injury. I take my hat off to him, he has really cemented his place. However, I just don't see him as international class, not yet anyway.

As we discussed on another thread, I wouldn't pick him as a starter ahead of Percival, just think it would have been wise to give him a place in the squad with one eye on the future. Percival has played two seasons longer than Gildart, which is obviously a big difference when comparing young players. I wouldn't say they are a class apart, but there is hopefully a lot more to come from both of them. It will be nice to see a bit of pressure on Watkins for his shirt, as I can't remember him ever having a good game for England, yet has a shirt guaranteed every year.