Aboveusonlypie wrote: ) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would. Fair point. I'm not knocking Gildart. But Percival is easily the better all round player (though his kicking is poop) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would.



dont think he is so much better, at the same age I think Gildart is better and he keeps improving at the rate he is will be better. dont think he is so much better, at the same age I think Gildart is better and he keeps improving at the rate he is will be better. NickyKiss

Aboveusonlypie wrote: ) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would. Fair point. I'm not knocking Gildart. But Percival is easily the better all round player (though his kicking is poop) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would.



I think we'd all clearly swap Walmsley and Roby for any of our props/hookers but I really don't think the Percival/Gildart debate is anywhere near as one sided. Last year I'd have had Percival a distance ahead but Gildart has developed massively this year and as pointed out above, I think at comparable stages of their careers Gildart is ahead.



Doubt we'll get to find out about any swap deals anyway



Unless they fancy giving us Roby and Richardson for Powell and Tommy L. They did take Matty Smith off our hands after all. I think we'd all clearly swap Walmsley and Roby for any of our props/hookers but I really don't think the Percival/Gildart debate is anywhere near as one sided. Last year I'd have had Percival a distance ahead but Gildart has developed massively this year and as pointed out above, I think at comparable stages of their careers Gildart is ahead.Doubt we'll get to find out about any swap deals anywayUnless they fancy giving us Roby and Richardson for Powell and Tommy L. They did take Matty Smith off our hands after all. Grimmy

Aboveusonlypie wrote: If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.



Gildart has done very well especially since his injury. I take my hat off to him, he has really cemented his place. However, I just don't see him as international class, not yet anyway.

As we discussed on another thread, I wouldn't pick him as a starter ahead of Percival, just think it would have been wise to give him a place in the squad with one eye on the future. Percival has played two seasons longer than Gildart, which is obviously a big difference when comparing young players. I wouldn't say they are a class apart, but there is hopefully a lot more to come from both of them. It will be nice to see a bit of pressure on Watkins for his shirt, as I can't remember him ever having a good game for England, yet has a shirt guaranteed every year. As we discussed on another thread, I wouldn't pick him as a starter ahead of Percival, just think it would have been wise to give him a place in the squad with one eye on the future. Percival has played two seasons longer than Gildart, which is obviously a big difference when comparing young players. I wouldn't say they are a class apart, but there is hopefully a lot more to come from both of them. It will be nice to see a bit of pressure on Watkins for his shirt, as I can't remember him ever having a good game for England, yet has a shirt guaranteed every year. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



I’m sure Gildart would rather play in the Italy squad than sit in the stands with the England one. Suzy Banyon

NickyKiss wrote: They did take Matty Smith off our hands after all.



For a fee. For a fee. roger daly wrote: Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote: It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote: you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote: Look prick do one

Willzay wrote: you cocky pie eating c*nt. bazdev Cheeky half-back



Percival is a good player but he made the most errors in the league, I think Gildart will end up the better player Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member



In truth Percival has more flaws in his game than Gildart. He still blows many clear cut opportunities and I don't think his passing game is anywhere near as good as Gildart's. Where he does have the advantage is he's a danger in his own right almost every time he carries the ball. Overall still ahead of Gildart but my guess is that he'll improve at a slower rate. That certainly seems to be the case over the course of the last couple of seasons. NickyKiss

Just makes a nice change to have some options as a country at centre. You could make cases for Watkins, Percival, Gildart and Shenton being in whereas a couple of years ago you were trying to work out which backrower would cover.



I'd love to see Gildart selected. His attitude is superb and he'd get a lot from the trip.



Either way he's going now with being selected in the Italy squad. Pie Eyed

Wigan centre Oliver Gildart has pulled out of Italy's World Cup squad.



The 21-year-old, who was last week named Super League young player of the year, qualifies for Italy through his grandfather and was named in coach Cameron Ciraldo's 24-man squad before performing a U-turn.



"I gave it a lot of thought," Gildart told the Wigan Observer. "I really want to improve and I'm still only young. I think I need a full pre-season to try and get better for next year and try and push for the England squad."



Under new international rules, turning out for Italy this year would not have prevented Gidart from playing for England in the future.



(taken from Sporting Life) He's removed himself from the Italy World Cup squad.(taken from Sporting Life) No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.

However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.

.

Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother

.

