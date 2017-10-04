Aboveusonlypie wrote: ) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would. Fair point. I'm not knocking Gildart. But Percival is easily the better all round player (though his kicking is poop) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would.

I think we'd all clearly swap Walmsley and Roby for any of our props/hookers but I really don't think the Percival/Gildart debate is anywhere near as one sided. Last year I'd have had Percival a distance ahead but Gildart has developed massively this year and as pointed out above, I think at comparable stages of their careers Gildart is ahead.Doubt we'll get to find out about any swap deals anywayUnless they fancy giving us Roby and Richardson for Powell and Tommy L. They did take Matty Smith off our hands after all.