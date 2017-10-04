WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oliver Gildart

Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:34 pm
Pieman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2520
Location: Atherton
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Fair point. I'm not knocking Gildart. But Percival is easily the better all round player (though his kicking is poop :lol: ) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would.


dont think he is so much better, at the same age I think Gildart is better and he keeps improving at the rate he is will be better.
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:13 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21229
Location: WIGAN
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Fair point. I'm not knocking Gildart. But Percival is easily the better all round player (though his kicking is poop :lol: ) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would.


I think we'd all clearly swap Walmsley and Roby for any of our props/hookers but I really don't think the Percival/Gildart debate is anywhere near as one sided. Last year I'd have had Percival a distance ahead but Gildart has developed massively this year and as pointed out above, I think at comparable stages of their careers Gildart is ahead.

Doubt we'll get to find out about any swap deals anyway :lol:

Unless they fancy giving us Roby and Richardson for Powell and Tommy L. They did take Matty Smith off our hands after all.
