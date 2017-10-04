|
|
Well done to Oliver Gildart on winning the young player of the year award. He's getting better and better every season and turning into a classy centre. Has the potential to go on to become a top player and reminds me of a young Gary Connolly. Hope he kicks on and if he develops into half the player Connolly was we have a real gem!
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:50 am
|
|
Fully deserved. He's been brilliant this year and what's been most impressive for me, was the fact that he came back from a very serious injury and looked like he'd never been away. That took a lot of guts and mental toughness.
I'd pick him for England but I suspect we'll see him playing for Italy in the World Cup.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:41 am
|
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:58 am
|
|
Well deserved, I sort of expected him to have a quiet year after such a big start in 2016, but he has really kicked on. A big asset given the lack of quality centres in SL at the moment. Very unlucky if he has missed out on the England squad.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:11 am
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
Well deserved, I sort of expected him to have a quiet year after such a big start in 2016, but he has really kicked on. A big asset given the lack of quality centres in SL at the moment. Very unlucky if he has missed out on the England squad.
If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.
Gildart has done very well especially since his injury. I take my hat off to him, he has really cemented his place. However, I just don't see him as international class, not yet anyway.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:49 am
|
|
Gildart is quality. Pace in abundance, great step, passing game, unbelievable defence for his size and no fear. He has a swagger on the field which comes from his own self confidence. The only thing he lacks is natural size. It’s nice to have finally developed a skilful centre through our own academy.
He’s only just 21 and has played in 4 finals. Some players go their whole careers without experiencing one. Exciting to see how good he can become.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:20 pm
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival?
Yes I do. I don't think he's quite as good as him yet, but I don't think he's far behind.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:12 pm
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.
Gildart has done very well especially since his injury. I take my hat off to him, he has really cemented his place. However, I just don't see him as international class, not yet anyway.
Centres are generally judged on their ability to put their winger away and on how many try's they score themselves. In 30 league and cup appearances this year Percival has 17 try's and 13 assists compared to Gildart who has 15 try's and 11 assists in 20 games (including his 2 assists and a try against Cronulla) so per game Gildart is averaging more then one try/assist (combined) whereas Percival is bang on one per game.
It doesn't tell you everything but I think it highlights there's not much if any difference in quality between the pair based on this s Saints performances.
Both are quality.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:30 pm
|
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Centres are generally judged on their ability to put their winger away and on how many try's they score themselves. In 30 league and cup appearances this year Percival has 17 try's and 13 assists compared to Gildart who has 15 try's and 11 assists in 20 games (including his 2 assists and a try against Cronulla) so per game Gildart is averaging more then one try/assist (combined) whereas Percival is bang on one per game.
It doesn't tell you everything but I think it highlights there's not much if any difference in quality between the pair based on this s Saints performances.
Both are quality.
Fair point. I'm not knocking Gildart. But Percival is easily the better all round player (though his kicking is poop
) IMO. It's not being disloyal to recognise that Saints have the better player. In fact I'd have Roby, Walmsley and Percival tomorrow, I think any side would.
|
|