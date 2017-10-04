Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Well done to Oliver Gildart on winning the young player of the year award. He's getting better and better every season and turning into a classy centre. Has the potential to go on to become a top player and reminds me of a young Gary Connolly. Hope he kicks on and if he develops into half the player Connolly was we have a real gem! NickyKiss

Fully deserved. He's been brilliant this year and what's been most impressive for me, was the fact that he came back from a very serious injury and looked like he'd never been away. That took a lot of guts and mental toughness.



I'd pick him for England but I suspect we'll see him playing for Italy in the World Cup. [Gareth]

fully deserved www.camfaf.com

" Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein "



"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"

Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016 Grimmy

Well deserved, I sort of expected him to have a quiet year after such a big start in 2016, but he has really kicked on. A big asset given the lack of quality centres in SL at the moment. Very unlucky if he has missed out on the England squad. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Aboveusonlypie

Grimmy wrote: Well deserved, I sort of expected him to have a quiet year after such a big start in 2016, but he has really kicked on. A big asset given the lack of quality centres in SL at the moment. Very unlucky if he has missed out on the England squad.

If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.



If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.

Gildart has done very well especially since his injury. I take my hat off to him, he has really cemented his place. However, I just don't see him as international class, not yet anyway.

Gildart is quality. Pace in abundance, great step, passing game, unbelievable defence for his size and no fear. He has a swagger on the field which comes from his own self confidence. The only thing he lacks is natural size. It’s nice to have finally developed a skilful centre through our own academy.



Aboveusonlypie wrote: If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival?







Yes I do. I don't think he's quite as good as him yet, but I don't think he's far behind.

