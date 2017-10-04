WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oliver Gildart

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Oliver Gildart

Post a reply
Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:23 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1137
Well done to Oliver Gildart on winning the young player of the year award. He's getting better and better every season and turning into a classy centre. Has the potential to go on to become a top player and reminds me of a young Gary Connolly. Hope he kicks on and if he develops into half the player Connolly was we have a real gem!
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:50 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21225
Location: WIGAN
Fully deserved. He's been brilliant this year and what's been most impressive for me, was the fact that he came back from a very serious injury and looked like he'd never been away. That took a lot of guts and mental toughness.

I'd pick him for England but I suspect we'll see him playing for Italy in the World Cup.
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:41 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13950
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
fully deserved
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:58 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12507
Well deserved, I sort of expected him to have a quiet year after such a big start in 2016, but he has really kicked on. A big asset given the lack of quality centres in SL at the moment. Very unlucky if he has missed out on the England squad.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:11 am
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1889
Grimmy wrote:
Well deserved, I sort of expected him to have a quiet year after such a big start in 2016, but he has really kicked on. A big asset given the lack of quality centres in SL at the moment. Very unlucky if he has missed out on the England squad.

If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival? Even when Saints have been woeful Percival still stands out as a threat.

Gildart has done very well especially since his injury. I take my hat off to him, he has really cemented his place. However, I just don't see him as international class, not yet anyway.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:49 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5676
Gildart is quality. Pace in abundance, great step, passing game, unbelievable defence for his size and no fear. He has a swagger on the field which comes from his own self confidence. The only thing he lacks is natural size. It’s nice to have finally developed a skilful centre through our own academy.

He’s only just 21 and has played in 4 finals. Some players go their whole careers without experiencing one. Exciting to see how good he can become.
Re: Oliver Gildart
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:20 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 491
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
If we take the cherry tinted specs off. Do you really see him as being in the same class as Percival?



Yes I do. I don't think he's quite as good as him yet, but I don't think he's far behind.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, apollosghost, Azul, Cherry_&_White, ChrisA, critch67, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Froggy, J L Hooker, JWarriors, ksm1701, Levrier, Lord Byron, Madderzahatter, moto748, MOUSE13, rlbet, spartakmixtapes, TonyM19, Top Saint, Trainman, Warrior Winger, wiganermike and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,3002,81476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM