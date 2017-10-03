WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grand final referee

Grand final referee
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:18 pm
Bobtownrhino

Joined: Tue Jun 03, 2014 1:06 pm
Posts: 89
Oh dear
The James Child show.......
Spoils a good game!
Re: Grand final referee
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:21 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27328
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Big fuss about nowt. Get your excuses in early here.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, cheekydiddles, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, garforthrhino, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, jus@casvegas, leedsbarmyarmy, RHINO-MARK, Rhinoshaund III, rotherhamrhino, Sal Paradise, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Wardy67 and 387 guests

