bren2k wrote:

I'm fully on board with the idea that Powell has crafted a team that is significantly more than the sum of its parts; but I'd contest that Luke Gale & Ben Roberts are standalone exceptional players who'd get into most SL sides.



The list of non-exceptional players who execute their role in a well drilled side is extensive; McKeeken, Minikin, Eden, Webster, Shenton, Springer, Hardaker, McShane for starters - and several of those for whom it isn't too late, could go on to become exceptional. Four of five just from that list will be targets for the traditionally perceived 'bigger' clubs in future seasons, as will Powell himself; keeping what he's created there intact and on top, will be a real challenge.



Cas are an exceptionally well coached and well trained side, with a fantastic team spirit and a brilliant attitude to open, attacking rugby - with sufficient dog in them to do the dirty stuff when required; lots to admire, as much as it hurts. I hope they win on Saturday.