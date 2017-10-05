WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Chester

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:14 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4023
Egg Banjo wrote:
4 players from the whole of super league voted for a Wakefield player. Just 4 players.

When we think we've done something to change perceptions of the club, this pretty much shows that nothing has changed. Wakefield isn't respected in the slightest, it shows we've been an inconvenience to other clubs this season

I've only just looked at who voted for who and most people took it seriously this year.

As for us, Murphy voted for Grix and Wood (don't know if that was the Hudds connection or the Wakey connection ). Ashurst got a No.1 pick off Keinhorst , Fifita got 3 picks, 2 by Hull players & also by Micky Higham & Joel Moon voted for Miller. Takes it to a grand total of 5, but 6 players overall. 8)

One thing you notice, like most years is the Nz'ers tend to vote for each other a fair bit and there's always a few joke votes. Like Jason Baitieri picking Joe Philbin, Antoni Maria, & Todd Carney. :lol:
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26345
Location: Poodle Power!
snowie wrote:
Wally?


Bit harsh...

Oh you mean the player (I hope).

Before my time I'm afraid but yes that would be the definition of exceptional :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:36 am
bren2k User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13391
Location: Ossett
bren2k wrote:
I'm fully on board with the idea that Powell has crafted a team that is significantly more than the sum of its parts; but I'd contest that Luke Gale & Ben Roberts are standalone exceptional players who'd get into most SL sides.

The list of non-exceptional players who execute their role in a well drilled side is extensive; McKeeken, Minikin, Eden, Webster, Shenton, Springer, Hardaker, McShane for starters - and several of those for whom it isn't too late, could go on to become exceptional. Four of five just from that list will be targets for the traditionally perceived 'bigger' clubs in future seasons, as will Powell himself; keeping what he's created there intact and on top, will be a real challenge.

Cas are an exceptionally well coached and well trained side, with a fantastic team spirit and a brilliant attitude to open, attacking rugby - with sufficient dog in them to do the dirty stuff when required; lots to admire, as much as it hurts. I hope they win on Saturday.


Oh well - it sounded accurate at the time.
