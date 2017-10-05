Shifty Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm

Posts: 4023



Egg Banjo wrote: 4 players from the whole of super league voted for a Wakefield player. Just 4 players.



When we think we've done something to change perceptions of the club, this pretty much shows that nothing has changed. Wakefield isn't respected in the slightest, it shows we've been an inconvenience to other clubs this season

I've only just looked at who voted for who and most people took it seriously this year.



As for us, Murphy voted for Grix and Wood (don't know if that was the Hudds connection or the Wakey connection ). Ashurst got a No.1 pick off Keinhorst , Fifita got 3 picks, 2 by Hull players & also by Micky Higham & Joel Moon voted for Miller. Takes it to a grand total of 5, but 6 players overall.



One thing you notice, like most years is the Nz'ers tend to vote for each other a fair bit and there's always a few joke votes. Like Jason Baitieri picking Joe Philbin, Antoni Maria, & Todd Carney. I've only just looked at who voted for who and most people took it seriously this year.As for us, Murphy voted for Grix and Wood (don't know if that was the Hudds connection or the Wakey connection ). Ashurst got a No.1 pick off Keinhorst , Fifita got 3 picks, 2 by Hull players & also by Micky Higham & Joel Moon voted for Miller. Takes it to a grand total of 5, but 6 players overall.One thing you notice, like most years is the Nz'ers tend to vote for each other a fair bit and there's always a few joke votes. Like Jason Baitieri picking Joe Philbin, Antoni Maria, & Todd Carney. vastman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm

Posts: 26345

Location: Poodle Power!

snowie wrote: Wally?



Bit harsh...



Oh you mean the player (I hope).



Before my time I'm afraid but yes that would be the definition of exceptional Bit harsh...Oh you mean the player (I hope).Before my time I'm afraid but yes that would be the definition of exceptional SUPPORT SWAG... bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13391

Location: Ossett

bren2k wrote: I'm fully on board with the idea that Powell has crafted a team that is significantly more than the sum of its parts; but I'd contest that Luke Gale & Ben Roberts are standalone exceptional players who'd get into most SL sides.



The list of non-exceptional players who execute their role in a well drilled side is extensive; McKeeken, Minikin, Eden, Webster, Shenton, Springer, Hardaker, McShane for starters - and several of those for whom it isn't too late, could go on to become exceptional. Four of five just from that list will be targets for the traditionally perceived 'bigger' clubs in future seasons, as will Powell himself; keeping what he's created there intact and on top, will be a real challenge.



Cas are an exceptionally well coached and well trained side, with a fantastic team spirit and a brilliant attitude to open, attacking rugby - with sufficient dog in them to do the dirty stuff when required; lots to admire, as much as it hurts. I hope they win on Saturday.



Oh well - it sounded accurate at the time. Oh well - it sounded accurate at the time. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 1873, Bigboff, bren2k, coco the fullback, djcool, FickleFingerOfFate, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, MashPotatoes, MC_Wildcat, polancoboy, Sandal Cat, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 431 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 33 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,929 2,918 76,284 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























