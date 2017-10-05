WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Chester

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:14 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
4 players from the whole of super league voted for a Wakefield player. Just 4 players.

When we think we've done something to change perceptions of the club, this pretty much shows that nothing has changed. Wakefield isn't respected in the slightest, it shows we've been an inconvenience to other clubs this season

I've only just looked at who voted for who and most people took it seriously this year.

As for us, Murphy voted for Grix and Wood (don't know if that was the Hudds connection or the Wakey connection ). Ashurst got a No.1 pick off Keinhorst , Fifita got 3 picks, 2 by Hull players & also by Micky Higham & Joel Moon voted for Miller. Takes it to a grand total of 5, but 6 players overall. 8)

One thing you notice, like most years is the Nz'ers tend to vote for each other a fair bit and there's always a few joke votes. Like Jason Baitieri picking Joe Philbin, Antoni Maria, & Todd Carney. :lol:
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 pm
snowie wrote:
Wally?


Bit harsh...

Oh you mean the player (I hope).

Before my time I'm afraid but yes that would be the definition of exceptional :-)
