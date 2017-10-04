Slugger McBatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5216

Location: Over there



vastman wrote: That's true but applies to a lot of previous winners I suspect, luck, their drop goal win v us for starters.. It's more the style played than the results that have impressed most people RE Cas.



Certainly wasn't trying to diminish their achievements. They have been great this year and Saints did not deserve to be in the Final over the course of the year.



I watched it in a Sports bar in Keswick. We were watching it on one silent TV as there was European football on and that had the rest of the screens and the commentary playing. When Cas scored after two minutes, the whole pub cheered. The barman switched every TV to the rugby as it was obvious that was what everyone wanted to see, and everyone wanted Cas to win. They'll have most of Old Trafford behind them on Saturday. Certainly wasn't trying to diminish their achievements. They have been great this year and Saints did not deserve to be in the Final over the course of the year.I watched it in a Sports bar in Keswick. We were watching it on one silent TV as there was European football on and that had the rest of the screens and the commentary playing. When Cas scored after two minutes, the whole pub cheered. The barman switched every TV to the rugby as it was obvious that was what everyone wanted to see, and everyone wanted Cas to win. They'll have most of Old Trafford behind them on Saturday. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am

Posts: 1452

bellycouldtackle wrote: I dont agree when Vasty says Cas dont have good players, they have some top drawer players. I detest Cas, I cant stand seeing them win, I could not watch the semi final against Hull and I will not be watching the final. I hate that Box is going to give them a civic reception in Wakefield ( should be at some wmc in Cas ). I think Vasty was disagreeing with me in pre season, his position being that Cas were poor and would not win anything , my position was that I thought they would finish top two. Indeed I think Vasty owes a charity of my choice £ 20. Cas very sadly have a great coach and several great players.



We played Saints in the semi> Do keep up old boy. We played Saints in the semi>Do keep up old boy. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, JINJER, KevW60349, Shifty Cat, wakeytrin and 230 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 22 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,619 1,696 76,274 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























