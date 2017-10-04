vastman wrote: That's true but applies to a lot of previous winners I suspect, luck, their drop goal win v us for starters.. It's more the style played than the results that have impressed most people RE Cas.

Certainly wasn't trying to diminish their achievements. They have been great this year and Saints did not deserve to be in the Final over the course of the year.I watched it in a Sports bar in Keswick. We were watching it on one silent TV as there was European football on and that had the rest of the screens and the commentary playing. When Cas scored after two minutes, the whole pub cheered. The barman switched every TV to the rugby as it was obvious that was what everyone wanted to see, and everyone wanted Cas to win. They'll have most of Old Trafford behind them on Saturday.