I dont agree when Vasty says Cas dont have good players, they have some top drawer players. I detest Cas, I cant stand seeing them win, I could not watch the semi final against Hull and I will not be watching the final. I hate that Box is going to give them a civic reception in Wakefield ( should be at some wmc in Cas ). I think Vasty was disagreeing with me in pre season, his position being that Cas were poor and would not win anything , my position was that I thought they would finish top two. Indeed I think Vasty owes a charity of my choice £ 20. Cas very sadly have a great coach and several great players.