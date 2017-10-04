vastman wrote: As a team head and shoulders above the rest.

Bang on - and that's what gives me optimism; Cas are clearly a very tight knit group who enjoy playing for their club, their coach and each other - and that looks very similar to what Chester is creating at WT - they're just further down the line than us.If we can keep recruiting the right players and build on the culture and team spirit that's been created, there's no reason we can't keep progressing on the same trajectory; I feel optimistic.