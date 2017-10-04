|
vastman wrote:
As a team head and shoulders above the rest.
Bang on - and that's what gives me optimism; Cas are clearly a very tight knit group who enjoy playing for their club, their coach and each other - and that looks very similar to what Chester is creating at WT - they're just further down the line than us.
If we can keep recruiting the right players and build on the culture and team spirit that's been created, there's no reason we can't keep progressing on the same trajectory; I feel optimistic.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:38 am
I agree Bren. The reason I'm supportive of Cas (as opposed to being an actual supporter) is that i see us in them. They are clearing the way for teams like us.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:11 am
MC said on yorkshire radio that they did their home work as to what type of person potential signings are, not just the playing side, and whether they will fit into Trinity's culture.
Tyler Randell being a example.
He also said that most of the squad were roughly on the same money.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:17 am
Not doing down their achievements, but if Percival was a decent kicker they'd have gone down as the league's ultimate bottlers, never winning the crucial ones.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:18 am
Players on the same sort of money seems a best fix for a club like Wakey. You could see v Wigan just how much the players have bonded and that must be great for the players and club.
Squad players have the advantage of knowing that the pay structure s been introduced that based on equality without one or 2 players milking the system.
Its been pointed out on the Wigan site that 2/3 players receive the bulk of the wages and that's caused friction.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:23 am
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Not doing down their achievements, but if Percival was a decent kicker they'd have gone down as the league's ultimate bottlers, never winning the crucial ones.
That's true but applies to a lot of previous winners I suspect, luck, their drop goal win v us for starters.. It's more the style played than the results that have impressed most people RE Cas.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:23 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Not doing down their achievements, but if Percival was a decent kicker they'd have gone down as the league's ultimate bottlers, never winning the crucial ones.
Had Percy converted at 20-18, would Cas have done something different at the restart? Would Saints have scored a winner had he made it 20-20? Saints were chasing the game with 5 to go, had it been 20-20 would they have pushed it? All ifs and maybes.
Cas got out of jail is a given, they were also winning the match for the vast majority of it.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:48 pm
vastman wrote:
That's true but applies to a lot of previous winners I suspect, luck, their drop goal win v us for starters.. It's more the style played than the results that have impressed most people RE Cas.
Absolutely, and it works both ways. If Saints hadn't got that bit of luck in the last minute against Wakey, Cas would have probably been playing some one else.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:50 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
4 players from the whole of super league voted for a Wakefield player. Just 4 players.
When we think we've done something to change perceptions of the club, this pretty much shows that nothing has changed. Wakefield isn't respected in the slightest, it shows we've been an inconvenience to other clubs this season
I've just had a look at that site. Some very strange voting going on.
|