Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Chris Chester

Re: Chris Chester
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:34 am
bren2k User avatar
vastman wrote:
As a team head and shoulders above the rest.


Bang on - and that's what gives me optimism; Cas are clearly a very tight knit group who enjoy playing for their club, their coach and each other - and that looks very similar to what Chester is creating at WT - they're just further down the line than us.

If we can keep recruiting the right players and build on the culture and team spirit that's been created, there's no reason we can't keep progressing on the same trajectory; I feel optimistic.
Re: Chris Chester
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:38 am
PopTart User avatar
I agree Bren. The reason I'm supportive of Cas (as opposed to being an actual supporter) is that i see us in them. They are clearing the way for teams like us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Chris Chester
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:11 am
lifelongfan User avatar
MC said on yorkshire radio that they did their home work as to what type of person potential signings are, not just the playing side, and whether they will fit into Trinity's culture.
Tyler Randell being a example.
He also said that most of the squad were roughly on the same money.
