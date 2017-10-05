WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel Awards

Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:29 am
number 6 User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10523
Towns88 wrote:
I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done. And not jbecause they haven't voted for a Cas player. That's irrelevant.



Did anybody complain last year or the years before and so on. Or is it just this year people decided too?
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:30 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11384
Location: The City of Wakefield
number 6 wrote:
Did anybody complain last year or the years before and so on. Or is it just this year people decided too?


What relevance does that have?
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:31 am
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3481
number 6 wrote:
Did anybody complain last year or the years before and so on. Or is it just this year people decided too?



I remember seeing a few last year and thinking why are they bring such idiots. Think there were a few in the Catalan side who were just voting for French players across the league.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:33 am
Mike Oxlong User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3104
Free vote - players can vote for who they like. Should it be made public who they voted for, is the more important question.
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:20 am
Grimmy User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12511
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Free vote - players can vote for who they like. Should it be made public who they voted for, is the more important question.

This is the real issue IMO. Don't forget, I bet some players don't even watch SL, or talk about it in the same way fans do. There are also bound to be some with genuine, but weird, opinions as well, just like with fans.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
