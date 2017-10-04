number 6 wrote:
Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?
It's a free vote to use as they wish
Do you get told who to vote for in elections?
No. Because it's disrespectful to the award, particularly given it now honours the life of Steve Prescott.
It's a free vote, but I think it reflects the idiocy of said players and the amount of respect they have for fellow professionals and Steve Prescott.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], CM Punk, Kevs Head, Marcus Notsquare, Mike1970, MOUSE13, musson, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, oggy123, Richie, SecondRowSaint, SirStan, the artist, Wigg'n, wire-flyer, wire-quin and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,517
|3,024
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|