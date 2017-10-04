number 6

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm

Posts: 10521



nottinghamtiger wrote: Jason Baitieri's votes:

1. Joe Philbin.

2. Antoni Maria.

3. Todd Carney.



Carlos Tuimavave voted for Dominique Peyroux as his first choice.

Theo Fages voted for Romaine Navarette.



These players should be banned from next year's voting.





Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?



It's a free vote to use as they wish



Do you get told who to vote for in elections? Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?It's a free vote to use as they wishDo you get told who to vote for in elections? Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3474

number 6 wrote: Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?



It's a free vote to use as they wish



Do you get told who to vote for in elections?





I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done. And not jbecause they haven't voted for a Cas player. That's irrelevant. I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done. And not jbecause they haven't voted for a Cas player. That's irrelevant. "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. bren2k

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13381

Location: Ossett

Towns88 wrote: I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done.



Some players in "not taking Man of Steel award seriously" shock... Some players in "not taking Man of Steel award seriously" shock... Wildthing

100% League Network



Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm

Posts: 11383

Location: The City of Wakefield



Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11383The City of Wakefield Towns88 wrote: I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done. And not jbecause they haven't voted for a Cas player. That's irrelevant.



Have to agree. Terrible choices there. Have to agree. Terrible choices there. Wakefield TRINITY Tigerade

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 4786

Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield

number 6 wrote: Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?



It's a free vote to use as they wish



Do you get told who to vote for in elections?



It's nowt to do with "not voting for Cas players" - he could have picked say - Murdoch-Masilla, Ashurst and Moon, it would be at least believable. It's nowt to do with "not voting for Cas players" - he could have picked say - Murdoch-Masilla, Ashurst and Moon, it would be at least believable. I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016 cravenpark1

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm

Posts: 2771

Location: live in gosport wos hull

number 6 wrote: Funny, didn't see him on the pitch in the last 90 seconds of last season's mpg





As for the awards, hardaker mos for me, he was the signing that took cas up another level imo from last season

Maybe because he was to bloody fat and did not come back from oz when he should have Maybe because he was to bloody fat and did not come back from oz when he should have JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm

Posts: 2059

number 6 wrote: Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?



It's a free vote to use as they wish



Do you get told who to vote for in elections?



No. Because it's disrespectful to the award, particularly given it now honours the life of Steve Prescott.

It's a free vote, but I think it reflects the idiocy of said players and the amount of respect they have for fellow professionals and Steve Prescott. No. Because it's disrespectful to the award, particularly given it now honours the life of Steve Prescott.It's a free vote, but I think it reflects the idiocy of said players and the amount of respect they have for fellow professionals and Steve Prescott. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], CM Punk, Kevs Head, Marcus Notsquare, Mike1970, MOUSE13, musson, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, oggy123, Richie, SecondRowSaint, SirStan, the artist, Wigg'n, wire-flyer, wire-quin and 284 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 18 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,517 3,024 76,274 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























