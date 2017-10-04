WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel Awards

Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:27 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
I am very pleased it was not Kelly I still blame him for is part in us going down



Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:29 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Jason Baitieri's votes:
1. Joe Philbin.
2. Antoni Maria.
3. Todd Carney.

Carlos Tuimavave voted for Dominique Peyroux as his first choice.
Theo Fages voted for Romaine Navarette.

These players should be banned from next year's voting.



Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?

It's a free vote to use as they wish

Do you get told who to vote for in elections?
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:23 pm
number 6 wrote:
Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?

It's a free vote to use as they wish

Do you get told who to vote for in elections?



I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done. And not jbecause they haven't voted for a Cas player. That's irrelevant.
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:28 pm
Towns88 wrote:
I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done.


Some players in "not taking Man of Steel award seriously" shock...
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:29 pm
Towns88 wrote:
I think it's a bit disrespectful of the award and what it stands for to vote taking the Mick which blatantly some players have done. And not jbecause they haven't voted for a Cas player. That's irrelevant.


Have to agree. Terrible choices there.
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:08 pm
number 6 wrote:
Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?

It's a free vote to use as they wish

Do you get told who to vote for in elections?


It's nowt to do with "not voting for Cas players" - he could have picked say - Murdoch-Masilla, Ashurst and Moon, it would be at least believable.
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:55 pm
number 6 wrote:
Funny, didn't see him on the pitch in the last 90 seconds of last season's mpg


As for the awards, hardaker mos for me, he was the signing that took cas up another level imo from last season

Maybe because he was to bloody fat and did not come back from oz when he should have
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:36 pm
number 6 wrote:
Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?

It's a free vote to use as they wish

Do you get told who to vote for in elections?


No. Because it's disrespectful to the award, particularly given it now honours the life of Steve Prescott.
It's a free vote, but I think it reflects the idiocy of said players and the amount of respect they have for fellow professionals and Steve Prescott.
