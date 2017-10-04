nottinghamtiger wrote:
Jason Baitieri's votes:
1. Joe Philbin.
2. Antoni Maria.
3. Todd Carney.
Carlos Tuimavave voted for Dominique Peyroux as his first choice.
Theo Fages voted for Romaine Navarette.
These players should be banned from next year's voting.
Why? Because they didn't vote for cas players?
It's a free vote to use as they wish
Do you get told who to vote for in elections?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, bramleyrhino, Brenio, Brummy Leyther, Budgiezilla, CM Punk, Hessle Roader, Kevs Head, MortigiTempo, Nogga, puroresu_boy, Rhinoshaund III, SaleSlim, SecondRowSaint, The Ghost of '99, Top Saint, Well Red and 327 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,300
|2,814
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|