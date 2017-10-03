WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of Steel Awards

Man of Steel Awards
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:31 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7033
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
Announced at 10pm. Who's getting what?
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:45 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2056
MoS - Gale.
Coach of the Year - Powell
Team of the Year - Castleford Tigers.
Young Player of the Year - Oliver Gildart.
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 9:40 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3472
nottinghamtiger wrote:
MoS - Gale.
Coach of the Year - Powell
Team of the Year - Castleford Tigers.
Young Player of the Year - Oliver Gildart.



Bang on the money
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Man of Steel Awards
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:01 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1235
Put £10 on Gale at 16/1 at the start of the year. Seemed a steal compared the 4-6/1 for Hardaker & Georhe Williams.

So even if Leeds lose the Saturday, Luke Gale has paid for my ticket and travel :)

