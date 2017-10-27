I have been a fan of Micky since his amatuer days before he first donned a Leigh jersey, he has had a fantastic career for all the clubs his county and country he has served with dignity, but the time is right for him to step aside as others did to make way for the young Micky, in the 8's against Widnes, I know that he had to play nearly all the game but for the last 20 of that game he was out on his feet looking every bit all of his mid 30 years, being completely knackered and noticeably straining to carry on. It was not good to see a once Champion player like this, I for one would sooner remember him being great than an old timer struggling,

Thanks for all the memories, but father time waits on no man, time to hang up the boots.