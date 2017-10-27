WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:12 pm
RoyBoy29





As long as we have a good season and a promotion spot, then that will do for me
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:14 pm
LeythIg





Maria confirmed back to Catalans
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:13 pm
Alan





LeythIg wrote:
Maria confirmed back to Catalans



Announcement on RFL website, from Catalans. Did we announce it too, or have they done a Featherstone?! :wink:

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/513 ... s-catalans
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:44 am
Draexnael



So so far..

01 - Mata'utia
02 - Dawson
03 - Crooks
04 - Evans
05 - Bergal
06 - Hutchinson
07 - Reynolds
08 - Acton
09 - Mortimer
10 - VaiVai
11 - J.Thompson
12 - Patrick
13 - B.Tompson

14 - Larroyer
15 - Blagbrough
16 - Richards
17 - Cunningham

Dezaria
Owens
Gregson
Bailey
Mason
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:19 am
Bent&Bongser





Draexnael wrote:
So so far..

01 - Mata'utia
02 - Dawson
03 - Crooks
04 - Evans
05 - Bergal
06 - Hutchinson
07 - Reynolds
08 - Acton
09 - Mortimer
10 - VaiVai
11 - J.Thompson
12 - Patrick
13 - B.Tompson

14 - Larroyer
15 - Blagbrough
16 - Richards
17 - Cunningham

Dezaria
Owens
Gregson
Bailey
Mason


Thought Reynolds had been sent out on loan?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 5:51 pm
Alan





Bent&Bongser wrote:
Thought Reynolds had been sent out on loan?


That was in 2015 B&B!
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:45 pm
ColD





Draexnael wrote:
So so far..

01 - Mata'utia
02 - Dawson
03 - Crooks
04 - Evans
05 - Bergal
06 - Hutchinson
07 - Reynolds
08 - Acton
09 - Mortimer
10 - VaiVai
11 - J.Thompson
12 - Patrick
13 - B.Tompson

14 - Larroyer
15 - Blagbrough
16 - Richards
17 - Cunningham

Dezaria
Owens
Gregson
Bailey
Mason


Reckon Bailey will be at one, bit error prone the odd times I have seen him, but with a run in the team I reckon he could be a really good player
That pack looking good, young and enthusiastic- with more to be added yet, the backs could have a field day playing off the back of them



Subject: Message:
   














