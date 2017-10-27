Draexnael wrote:
So so far..
01 - Mata'utia
02 - Dawson
03 - Crooks
04 - Evans
05 - Bergal
06 - Hutchinson
07 - Reynolds
08 - Acton
09 - Mortimer
10 - VaiVai
11 - J.Thompson
12 - Patrick
13 - B.Tompson
14 - Larroyer
15 - Blagbrough
16 - Richards
17 - Cunningham
Dezaria
Owens
Gregson
Bailey
Mason
Reckon Bailey will be at one, bit error prone the odd times I have seen him, but with a run in the team I reckon he could be a really good player
That pack looking good, young and enthusiastic- with more to be added yet, the backs could have a field day playing off the back of them
