01 - Mata'utia

02 - Dawson

03 - Crooks

04 - Evans

05 - Bergal

06 - Hutchinson

07 - Reynolds

08 - Acton

09 - Mortimer

10 - VaiVai

11 - J.Thompson

12 - Patrick

13 - B.Tompson



14 - Larroyer

15 - Blagbrough

16 - Richards

17 - Cunningham



Dezaria

Owens

Gregson

Bailey

Mason

Reckon Bailey will be at one, bit error prone the odd times I have seen him, but with a run in the team I reckon he could be a really good playerThat pack looking good, young and enthusiastic- with more to be added yet, the backs could have a field day playing off the back of them