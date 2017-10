Montyburns Strong-running second rower



atomic wrote: How do the few sponsors feel about the new blood situation? Club seems to be getting all back on board!



I know 2 main sponsors only come on board again this season if Micky was playing and was promised he would be but this could of been a ploy to part with the readies as i don't think Micky will be part of it next season I really hope he his though

Leigh lads French lads Father Christmas lads frank sinatras lads.. It doesn't matter once they pull on the shirt.. Maybe we look at these lads and ask why they are being released? Ridyard played himself out of Leigh, looks as though higgy and hoppy have too.. I think Micky will be involved and I hope McNally is as he's one of the best fullbacks around regardless of how people think he's too soft... Doesn't matter if they are Leigh lads or not... If we have 17 good lads on the pitch and we win I'm not really bothered

The Leigh lads will hopefully come back through the academy,but you can't have everything without sacrafice.



atomic wrote: The Leigh lads will hopefully come back through the academy,but you can't have everything without sacrafice.

We lost a lot of good young players when our reserves team was scrapped

I still feel we will see Micky at Leigh next season but his days in a Leigh playing shirt will be limited. He is 38 year old and at an age where most hookers are 6 or 7 years retired minimum.



Harrison Hanson will lead this very young, talented and exciting squad as Leìgh on field Skipper next season. atomic

propforward 2338 wrote: We lost a lot of good young players when our reserves team was scrapped



Yes the sacrafice of that was getting to SL. I still have reservations over having reserve teams at present as theres just no competition,and until its forced again,I don't really see the point.



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: I still feel we will see Micky at Leigh next season but his days in a Leigh playing shirt will be limited. He is 38 year old and at an age where most hookers are 6 or 7 years retired minimum.



Harrison Hanson will lead this very young, talented and exciting squad as Leìgh on field Skipper next season.



Hope your right about Micky HRJ, although he is not a one team career player it's clear Leigh is in his blood - his passion for the club can be a motivation for others



A Lot with Mickey will be wether he wants to get involved in the coaching side of it because the club want Mickey to get involved with coaching the reserves/23s and be a bit part player,if Mickey wants to carry on playing week in week out (ur a long time retired)he might well leave ColD Silver RLFANS Member



gunners guns13 wrote: A Lot with Mickey will be wether he wants to get involved in the coaching side of it because the club want Mickey to get involved with coaching the reserves/23s and be a bit part player,if Mickey wants to carry on playing week in week out (ur a long time retired)he might well leave



Well if true, the option the club have given him sounds bob on to me, think it showed last season that he is not up to week in week out. Mentoring the younger players would be best for him and the club IMO

I believe (and personally hope) that Mickey Higham still has a part to play for us both on and off the field. On the field he has the quality to step in and control any championship game as an interchange hooker. We need to get to the 8’s as fit as possible. MH can help us get there in good shape. Whether he ends up being still able to compete against SL in the 8s only time will tell. Off the field we have heard all season how dedicated he is day in day out. The type of player who can guide on the field and help forge the right team tone off it. I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

