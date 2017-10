Leigh lads French lads Father Christmas lads frank sinatras lads.. It doesn't matter once they pull on the shirt.. Maybe we look at these lads and ask why they are being released? Ridyard played himself out of Leigh, looks as though higgy and hoppy have too.. I think Micky will be involved and I hope McNally is as he's one of the best fullbacks around regardless of how people think he's too soft... Doesn't matter if they are Leigh lads or not... If we have 17 good lads on the pitch and we win I'm not really bothered