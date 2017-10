Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: So they have. You know, I heard young Drew's name mentioned a few weeks ago but never took it seriously or believed we could pull it off.



This lad is very higly rated. Australia U18s, New South Wales U20s skipper V Quuensland U20s. He could well prove to be the real deal. Well done all at Leigh.

I was told about the young half back weeks ago and knew he was coming it was just when he was going to be announced and with what happened today brought it forward think we was saving this one a little longer