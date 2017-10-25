WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Probable Ins and Outs

Post a reply
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:50 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2797
Location: Vancouver, Canada
THECherry&Whites wrote:
He looks a unit.


A big, fast, strong, young unit. A big boost to our pack.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:10 pm
Montyburns Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 311
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Drew Hutchinson? Can't see it personally.


Think they announcing him at 6
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:02 pm
Montyburns Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 311
Welcome to the team Drew here the young Aussie half back I was on about
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:07 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18229
Location: Back in Hull.
What do you think your side looks like as it stands?
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:35 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11735
Location: blackpool tower circus
Montyburns wrote:
Welcome to the team Drew here the young Aussie half back I was on about

Monty knew, :BOW:
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:11 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10040
Location: Back in Lancashire
Dave K. wrote:
What do you think your side looks like as it stands?


- Much younger than 2017 - current average age of 24, compared with........... :wink: :wink:
- Not much experience at full back
- Three quarters much stronger.
- Only two half backs - aged 22 and 23 (they need to gain experience fast and we need at least one more)
- Only two hookers - and one of them has only played three senior games (ditto comment about half backs)
- Key positions in the spine of the team need bolstering. (full back, half back, hooker)
- Forwards look aggressive and young - should prove more durable than 2017.
- Only the possibility of one Leigh-born player in the squad - Higham - and his presence is probably now at risk! Here's hoping that the new boys can gain the pride in
the shirt, that the local lads had.

All in all an exciting squad, that still needs strengthening in key areas.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Egg Banjo, Jboyleigh, Leyther14, mattwom, mh, Montyburns, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, Vancouver Leyther and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,9932,15076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM