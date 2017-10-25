Dave K. wrote: What do you think your side looks like as it stands?

- Much younger than 2017 - current average age of 24, compared with...........- Not much experience at full back- Three quarters much stronger.- Only two half backs - aged 22 and 23 (they need to gain experience fast and we need at least one more)- Only two hookers - and one of them has only played three senior games (ditto comment about half backs)- Key positions in the spine of the team need bolstering. (full back, half back, hooker)- Forwards look aggressive and young - should prove more durable than 2017.- Only the possibility of one Leigh-born player in the squad - Higham - and his presence is probably now at risk! Here's hoping that the new boys can gain the pride inthe shirt, that the local lads had.All in all an exciting squad, that still needs strengthening in key areas.