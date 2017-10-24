LeythIg wrote: If we'd had the sort of cover in the second row that we have now with Thompson, Thompson, Larroyer and Gregson, we would never have needed the likes of Tickle to do 80 mins there or moving Hansen back there.



We also have more cover at centre with Crooks, Evans and Matautia, rather than expect the full back to move when the inevitable injury to Tonga occurred.



That said, we look weaker in the front row, with Weston, Hock, Hopkins and Maria going out and Patrick, Mason, Dezeria and Richards replacing them so far. And the small matter of 1,6,7 and 9 needs sorting out still.

There's also Blagbrough in the front row, and Dezaria in the back row - both very energetic, athletic lads - but both very inexperienced. Hopefully, the advantage of the younger forwards, is that they should 'wear' better. I agree that we are currently rather 'light' in the areas you have highlighted - hopefully those key positions are about to be addressed.