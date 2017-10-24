WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:08 am
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: Landan
If we'd had the sort of cover in the second row that we have now with Thompson, Thompson, Larroyer and Gregson, we would never have needed the likes of Tickle to do 80 mins there or moving Hansen back there.

We also have more cover at centre with Crooks, Evans and Matautia, rather than expect the full back to move when the inevitable injury to Tonga occurred.

That said, we look weaker in the front row, with Weston, Hock, Hopkins and Maria going out and Patrick, Mason, Dezeria and Richards replacing them so far. And the small matter of 1,6,7 and 9 needs sorting out still.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:16 am
Alan Gold
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10032
Location: Back in Lancashire
LeythIg wrote:
If we'd had the sort of cover in the second row that we have now with Thompson, Thompson, Larroyer and Gregson, we would never have needed the likes of Tickle to do 80 mins there or moving Hansen back there.

We also have more cover at centre with Crooks, Evans and Matautia, rather than expect the full back to move when the inevitable injury to Tonga occurred.

That said, we look weaker in the front row, with Weston, Hock, Hopkins and Maria going out and Patrick, Mason, Dezeria and Richards replacing them so far. And the small matter of 1,6,7 and 9 needs sorting out still.


There's also Blagbrough in the front row, and Dezaria in the back row - both very energetic, athletic lads - but both very inexperienced. Hopefully, the advantage of the younger forwards, is that they should 'wear' better. I agree that we are currently rather 'light' in the areas you have highlighted - hopefully those key positions are about to be addressed.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:54 am
Draexnael

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:17 pm
Posts: 28
Hopefully Acton plays all the games (injury permitting) as he's a fantastic player and has all the experience needed for this level.
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:40 am
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1525
Location: Near Leyth
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Well Charlie, I also agree with your performance appraisal of McNally.
:wink:

Guess what? I don't :lol:
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 11:15 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11729
Location: blackpool tower circus
kirkhall wrote:
Guess what? I don't :lol:

Love it Kirky. :thumb:
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:13 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: Landan
Tommy Lee won’t be signing for us. Gone to hull kr
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:21 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3206
Location: LEYTH
LeythIg wrote:
Tommy Lee won’t be signing for us. Gone to hull kr


Must be making way for Mitch Rein. :)
Image Image Image
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:25 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11729
Location: blackpool tower circus
Montyburns wrote:
Was right with Owens just wait for Tommy Lee now at 5pm

Can't win em all Monty. :lol:
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:52 pm
Montyburns
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 304
Decided on SL rugby instead of championship was still right on Larne Patrick and Owens as meatloaf said 2 out of 3 ain’t bad :roll:
