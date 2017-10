Cokey wrote: Looking at our recruitment so far, would it be fair to say that,although he didn't get it right at times last season, that the resources will be different next year, so he deserves a chance to prove that he as got what it takes to be a successful coach?

With you, Cokey.Bongser stayed away from the board for a few days as the (then) dearth of players cemented in for next season was getting the old boy down. Very much buoyed though after catching up over the course of the afternoon.MacNally news does sadden but Sloppy Hoppy made his own bed (or probably didn't). But always sad to see long time servants go and wish them all the best for the next stage.Onwards.