kirkhall wrote:

Well as far as KC is concerned he can't possibly know how good McNally is because he hasn't seen him enough!

The best individual try last season was Gregg's effort against top four Salford, pure class ! it was much better than Hardakers 'run' against Leeds. Nobody gives a better long pass at Leigh than Gregg and, he always gets it away.

I've not seen Owens a lot but, I know he's nowhere near as classy as McNally! I wouldn't keep Brown either, he is very poor at centre and worse at fullback! The four away games he played consecutively at the back end of the season he was diabolical, particularly at Wire and Huddersfield!

Very very poor decision to release Gregg and I personally am disappointed if true, sadly, the coaching staff at Leigh obviously cant see the ability Gregg has and I'm disappointed I never got to see him at scrum half or, stand off!

To answer your opinion on him being SL class, he was getting stronger by the match and, it was a baffling decision to see him dropped for the last two games unfortunately, the last two seasons had seen him obtain serious injuries and he was only just getting back to his best! I will miss watching him play, good luck Gregg and thanks for giving us loyal service and superb entertainment!