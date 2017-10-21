WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:36 am
7 non fed Chazza
Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:29 pm
maurice wrote:
7 non fed Chazza

I reckon we'll fill 4/5 spots leaving space for the 8s.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 12:33 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Col,apperently McNally has already been informed he is surplus to requirements for next season,and I never said he was a failure,though I don't think he is a SL player,I agree again he would score plenty of tries in the Championship,but it seems Jukesy or KC have no plans for him. :thumb:


Well as far as KC is concerned he can't possibly know how good McNally is because he hasn't seen him enough!
The best individual try last season was Gregg's effort against top four Salford, pure class ! it was much better than Hardakers 'run' against Leeds. Nobody gives a better long pass at Leigh than Gregg and, he always gets it away.
I've not seen Owens a lot but, I know he's nowhere near as classy as McNally! I wouldn't keep Brown either, he is very poor at centre and worse at fullback! The four away games he played consecutively at the back end of the season he was diabolical, particularly at Wire and Huddersfield!
Very very poor decision to release Gregg and I personally am disappointed if true, sadly, the coaching staff at Leigh obviously cant see the ability Gregg has and I'm disappointed I never got to see him at scrum half or, stand off!
To answer your opinion on him being SL class, he was getting stronger by the match and, it was a baffling decision to see him dropped for the last two games unfortunately, the last two seasons had seen him obtain serious injuries and he was only just getting back to his best! I will miss watching him play, good luck Gregg and thanks for giving us loyal service and superb entertainment!
Sat Oct 21, 2017 1:52 pm
maurice wrote:
7 non fed Chazza

Cheers Mo. :thumb:
Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:01 pm
kirkhall wrote:
Well as far as KC is concerned he can't possibly know how good McNally is because he hasn't seen him enough!
The best individual try last season was Gregg's effort against top four Salford, pure class ! it was much better than Hardakers 'run' against Leeds. Nobody gives a better long pass at Leigh than Gregg and, he always gets it away.
I've not seen Owens a lot but, I know he's nowhere near as classy as McNally! I wouldn't keep Brown either, he is very poor at centre and worse at fullback! The four away games he played consecutively at the back end of the season he was diabolical, particularly at Wire and Huddersfield!
Very very poor decision to release Gregg and I personally am disappointed if true, sadly, the coaching staff at Leigh obviously cant see the ability Gregg has and I'm disappointed I never got to see him at scrum half or, stand off!
To answer your opinion on him being SL class, he was getting stronger by the match and, it was a baffling decision to see him dropped for the last two games unfortunately, the last two seasons had seen him obtain serious injuries and he was only just getting back to his best! I will miss watching him play, good luck Gregg and thanks for giving us loyal service and superb entertainment!

Kirky, I have watched Greg for a while now , I respect your opinion about him , but my opinion is he is a good Championship player but not in SL, it seems Jukesy and KC agree, for me Hopkins was a mistake to release , but I feel the Management know more than me,m very happy with the recruiting for next year.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 2:51 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Kirky, I have watched Greg for a while now , I respect your opinion about him , but my opinion is he is a good Championship player but not in SL, it seems Jukesy and KC agree, for me Hopkins was a mistake to release , but I feel the Management know more than me,m very happy with the recruiting for next year.

Sorry but I think you have that the wrong way round Hopkins is error prone and only does short spells.Greg I thought was getting back to his best after 2 major injuries and he makes as many tries as our half backs with his linking play
