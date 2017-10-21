WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Probable Ins and Outs

Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:31 am
Harry Stottle

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 77
Montyburns wrote:
Micky a 50/50 at the moment only time will tell but to be honest we got 3 hookers for next season already so it’s hard to see where he will fit in. As for riddy it’s testimonial year for him and believe he was offered ten grand less cause he would make it back up on his testimonial and I’m sure that’s not how it’s meant to work like that but I’m not the one offering these contracts

Who are the 3 hookers?
We don't need to go to Aus, keep Langi, we know he can play centre, probably second row, but first and foremost he is a stand off by all accounts, he got better with every game he played for us.
Micky and Harrison have been very good for us, but sorry to say they are to long in the tooth now and this is no time for sentiment, injuries at their age take a much longer recovery time. Same with Danny Tickle.
But still think that the biggest waste of money is DB's chioce and faith in the coach, last season week after week on these pages people were scratching their heads in wonderment at the selections and tactics he employed, he will win more games next year and his flaws will be masked over, but simply he is not a long term solution.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:37 am
Montyburns
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 297
Mortimer Cunningham lee hood there 4 hookers for you
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:59 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16004
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Harry Stottle wrote:
Who are the 3 hookers?
We don't need to go to Aus, keep Langi, we know he can play centre, probably second row, but first and foremost he is a stand off by all accounts, he got better with every game he played for us.
Micky and Harrison have been very good for us, but sorry to say they are to long in the tooth now and this is no time for sentiment, injuries at their age take a much longer recovery time. Same with Danny Tickle.
But still think that the biggest waste of money is DB's chioce and faith in the coach, last season week after week on these pages people were scratching their heads in wonderment at the selections and tactics he employed, he will win more games next year and his flaws will be masked over, but simply he is not a long term solution.


DB should have supported him with experience from the time we won a SL place imo, he went from number 2 to taking us to promotion without planning on taking the head coach role - that deserved loyalty. Who knows how he will develop I am old enough to have seen Man U fans baying for Fergies head
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:18 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5692
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Montyburns wrote:
Mortimer Cunningham lee hood there 4 hookers for you


Well I make it we only have 2 of the above signed - wish we'd announce lee just so that you can move on :D

Higham would undoubtedly do a job in the champ, but for me age seemed to be catching up with him at the end of last season. Would be understandable if he now moved to a coaching role.
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:25 am
Harry Stottle

Joined: Mon Feb 16, 2015 8:28 am
Posts: 77
Montyburns wrote:
Mortimer Cunningham lee hood there 4 hookers for you

OK, has Hood commited to Leigh?
Considering that Drinkwater has gone (good) will mortimer now be employed in the halfs?
Has Lee signed?
That leaves the untried Cunningham.
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:28 am
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3184
Location: LEYTH
Harry Stottle wrote:
OK, has Hood commited to Leigh?
Considering that Drinkwater has gone (good) will mortimer now be employed in the halfs?
Has Lee signed?
That leaves the untried Cunningham.


Have we finished recruiting yet? :roll:
Image Image Image
Re: Probable Ins and Outs
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:39 am
Montyburns
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 297
Think we have a Aussie half back on the way to in the near future
