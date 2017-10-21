Montyburns wrote: Micky a 50/50 at the moment only time will tell but to be honest we got 3 hookers for next season already so it’s hard to see where he will fit in. As for riddy it’s testimonial year for him and believe he was offered ten grand less cause he would make it back up on his testimonial and I’m sure that’s not how it’s meant to work like that but I’m not the one offering these contracts

Who are the 3 hookers?We don't need to go to Aus, keep Langi, we know he can play centre, probably second row, but first and foremost he is a stand off by all accounts, he got better with every game he played for us.Micky and Harrison have been very good for us, but sorry to say they are to long in the tooth now and this is no time for sentiment, injuries at their age take a much longer recovery time. Same with Danny Tickle.But still think that the biggest waste of money is DB's chioce and faith in the coach, last season week after week on these pages people were scratching their heads in wonderment at the selections and tactics he employed, he will win more games next year and his flaws will be masked over, but simply he is not a long term solution.