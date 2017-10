Got too look at it like this.... Of the ones left too retain who do we actually want too keep? People keep chucking riddys name out there but he wouldn't of made any difference last year... We missed pace not organisation... Drinky was good last year but didn't have the ability too keep the defence honest neither did Reynolds.. Pains me too say it but ridyard isn't a necessity.. Depending on the rest of the recruitment I personally would run with Mortimer at 7 and Reynolds at 6.. Mortimer has the little yard and step that we so desperately lacked last year.. I do think we will see at least one other half back coming in... McNally has too stay for me.. So vital in attack for us he's a third halfback on the field and directs well at full back.. Same with Harrison Hansen he is a leader.. Blood sweat and broken bones he gets us there and deserves another year... After watching him highams interview he has got another year left.. Get hood re signed and have Micky/hood interchanging.. things are looking brilliant we can't be too soft but a few of these lads need to be resigned for me!